May 16, 2025 9:50 AM 2 min read

Oracle, Cleveland Clinic, G42 Unite To Launch AI-Powered Healthcare Platform

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Oracle Corp. ORCL on Friday said it is teaming up with Cleveland Clinic and G42 to introduce an artificial intelligence-powered health platform, aiming to redefine healthcare outcomes and delivery systems. This alliance merges clinical, cloud, and AI expertise to accelerate the transition toward data-driven care models.

The initiative will focus on building an AI-first digital infrastructure to improve global public health systems, starting in the United States and the United Arab Emirates, by harnessing Oracle’s suite of tools and both partners’ clinical and AI strengths.

The platform will integrate Oracle Cloud Infrastructure, Oracle’s AI Data Platform, and Oracle Health technologies with Cleveland Clinic’s clinical leadership and G42’s national-scale AI capabilities.

The company said its goal is to build secure, adaptable, and cost-effective care frameworks that broaden access to advanced treatment, improve diagnostic accuracy, reduce healthcare spending, and offer real-time visibility into public health patterns.

The platform is equipped to process vast volumes of real-world health data and give clinicians decision-making support at the point of care. Through the initiative, the line between research and treatment will blur.

“Aging populations, rising costs, and the complexity of care demand a complete reinvention of how healthcare is provided,” said Oracle’s Executive Chairman and CTO Larry Ellison.

Tom Mihaljevic, Cleveland Clinic CEO, called the venture “a bold leap forward” in global care, while Peng Xiao, Group CEO at G42, emphasized the opportunity to build a “health intelligence fabric.”

While still governed by a non-binding agreement, the initiative underscores growing momentum in public-private cooperation to reshape healthcare delivery globally.

Price Action: ORCL shares are trading lower by 0.15% to $159.17 at last check on Friday.

Overview

Posted In:
EquitiesNewsHealth CareTop StoriesMarketsGeneralAI GeneratedBriefsStories That Matter
