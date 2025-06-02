Summer is almost here, and investors are hunting for fresh opportunities after the S&P 500 logged its strongest month since November 2023.

According to Seasonax data, looking at 97 years of history, the S&P 500 averages a 0.7% gain in June. In recent times, performance has been even better: over the past six years, the index has ended June higher five times, with an average return of 2.1%.

Thus, June has historically brought more gains than pain, and certain S&P 500 stocks have a consistent track record of outperforming in this early-summer stretch.

Top 10 June Stocks Based On 10-Year Seasonal Performance

An analysis of S&P 500 components between June 2 and July 2 over the past 10 years reveals clear outperformers. Here are the top 10 stocks ranked by average return during this 30-day window.

Tesla Inc. TSLA is by far the top June performer, with an average return of 14.5%, beating the S&P 500 by a wide margin. It closed positively in 8 out of the last 10 Junes, with the best return — a 37.1% rally — coming in 2023.

Eli Lilly & Co. LLY has been the most consistent performer on this list, with 9 wins in 10 years. Its June gains have averaged 6.2% over the past decade, with a peak return of 17.5% in 2021 and a minimal drawdown of -2.2% in 2019.

Adobe Inc. ADBE also ranks high with a 5.6% average return. Notably, in the last two Junes, the tech company rose by 17% and 24.9% respectively.

Stock Avg Return Win Rate Max Gain Worst Drop Tesla +14.5% 8/10 +37.1% -9.8% Eli Lilly +6.2% 9/10 +17.5% -2.2% Adobe +5.7% 6/10 +29.3% -14.7% Oracle Corp. ORCL +4.9% 7/10 +20.1% -7.6% Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC +4.9% 6/10 +31.2% -19.4% Amazon.com Inc. AMZN +4.3% 7/10 +16.9% -9.6% Digital Realty Corp. DLR +4.0% 7/10 +15.5% -6.2% Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ +4.0% 6/10 +11.5% -5.5% Apple Inc. AAPL +3.7% 5/10 +17.0% -7.7% Fair Isaac Corp FICO +3.7% 8/10 +18.2% -1.96%

Photo: Shutterstock

