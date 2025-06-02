Zinger Key Points
- S&P 500 averages 0.7% gain in June over 97 years; recent six-year average jumps to 2.1%.
- Tesla leads with 14.5% average return, closing June higher in 8 of the past 10 years.
Summer is almost here, and investors are hunting for fresh opportunities after the S&P 500 logged its strongest month since November 2023.
According to Seasonax data, looking at 97 years of history, the S&P 500 averages a 0.7% gain in June. In recent times, performance has been even better: over the past six years, the index has ended June higher five times, with an average return of 2.1%.
Thus, June has historically brought more gains than pain, and certain S&P 500 stocks have a consistent track record of outperforming in this early-summer stretch.
Top 10 June Stocks Based On 10-Year Seasonal Performance
An analysis of S&P 500 components between June 2 and July 2 over the past 10 years reveals clear outperformers. Here are the top 10 stocks ranked by average return during this 30-day window.
Tesla Inc. TSLA is by far the top June performer, with an average return of 14.5%, beating the S&P 500 by a wide margin. It closed positively in 8 out of the last 10 Junes, with the best return — a 37.1% rally — coming in 2023.
Eli Lilly & Co. LLY has been the most consistent performer on this list, with 9 wins in 10 years. Its June gains have averaged 6.2% over the past decade, with a peak return of 17.5% in 2021 and a minimal drawdown of -2.2% in 2019.
Adobe Inc. ADBE also ranks high with a 5.6% average return. Notably, in the last two Junes, the tech company rose by 17% and 24.9% respectively.
|Stock
|Avg Return
|Win Rate
|Max Gain
|Worst Drop
|Tesla
|+14.5%
|8/10
|+37.1%
|-9.8%
|Eli Lilly
|+6.2%
|9/10
|+17.5%
|-2.2%
|Adobe
|+5.7%
|6/10
|+29.3%
|-14.7%
|Oracle Corp. ORCL
|+4.9%
|7/10
|+20.1%
|-7.6%
|Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC
|+4.9%
|6/10
|+31.2%
|-19.4%
|Amazon.com Inc. AMZN
|+4.3%
|7/10
|+16.9%
|-9.6%
|Digital Realty Corp. DLR
|+4.0%
|7/10
|+15.5%
|-6.2%
|Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ
|+4.0%
|6/10
|+11.5%
|-5.5%
|Apple Inc. AAPL
|+3.7%
|5/10
|+17.0%
|-7.7%
|Fair Isaac Corp FICO
|+3.7%
|8/10
|+18.2%
|-1.96%
