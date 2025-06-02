June 2, 2025 3:44 PM 2 min read

Looking For Summer Seasonal Gains? Here Are 10 S&P 500 Stocks That Historically Rallied In June

Summer is almost here, and investors are hunting for fresh opportunities after the S&P 500 logged its strongest month since November 2023.

According to Seasonax data, looking at 97 years of history, the S&P 500 averages a 0.7% gain in June. In recent times, performance has been even better: over the past six years, the index has ended June higher five times, with an average return of 2.1%.

Thus, June has historically brought more gains than pain, and certain S&P 500 stocks have a consistent track record of outperforming in this early-summer stretch.

Top 10 June Stocks Based On 10-Year Seasonal Performance

An analysis of S&P 500 components between June 2 and July 2 over the past 10 years reveals clear outperformers. Here are the top 10 stocks ranked by average return during this 30-day window.

Tesla Inc. TSLA is by far the top June performer, with an average return of 14.5%, beating the S&P 500 by a wide margin. It closed positively in 8 out of the last 10 Junes, with the best return — a 37.1% rally — coming in 2023.

Eli Lilly & Co. LLY has been the most consistent performer on this list, with 9 wins in 10 years. Its June gains have averaged 6.2% over the past decade, with a peak return of 17.5% in 2021 and a minimal drawdown of -2.2% in 2019.

Adobe Inc. ADBE also ranks high with a 5.6% average return. Notably, in the last two Junes, the tech company rose by 17% and 24.9% respectively.

StockAvg ReturnWin RateMax GainWorst Drop
Tesla +14.5%8/10+37.1%-9.8%
Eli Lilly +6.2%9/10+17.5%-2.2%
Adobe +5.7%6/10+29.3%-14.7%
Oracle Corp. ORCL+4.9%7/10+20.1%-7.6%
Generac Holdings Inc. GNRC+4.9%6/10+31.2%-19.4%
Amazon.com Inc. AMZN+4.3%7/10+16.9%-9.6%
Digital Realty Corp. DLR+4.0%7/10+15.5%-6.2%
Domino's Pizza Inc. DPZ+4.0%6/10+11.5%-5.5%
Apple Inc. AAPL+3.7%5/10+17.0%-7.7%
Fair Isaac Corp FICO+3.7%8/10+18.2%-1.96%
