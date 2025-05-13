Oracle Partners With seQure To Bolster Cybersecurity For Governments, Enterprises

Oracle Corporation ORCL, along with seQure, a cybersecurity firm and its partner, disclosed the availability of seQure’s Ground-Truth service on Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

The company said that Ground-Truth is a cybersecurity and data observability service that helps automate the detection of threats and vulnerabilities and can reduce event alerts by 90%.

Previously an on-premises solution, Ground-Truth can now be deployed across Oracle’s various cloud offerings, including public, government, sovereign, and dedicated cloud regions.

Integrating with Oracle’s security framework allows seQure to offer customers sophisticated, AI-powered threat detection while meeting data localization needs.

This enables operational flexibility in intricate environments, compliance with regulatory, security, and performance standards, and unlocks the complete advantages of cloud and sovereign AI capabilities.

Rand Waldron, vice president, Oracle said, “This partnership helps our combined customers identify unknown cyber threats and anomalies faster and more accurately. In addition, it enables customers to benefit from OCI’s built-in security, leading performance, and flexibility.”

Jason Turner, chairman and CEO Entanglement stated, “OCI’s high-performance infrastructure and scaling was essential for deploying this solution and enabling us to provide our customers with the benefits of automated scaling, robust security features, and predictable pricing.”

Last week, IBM disclosed a collaboration with Oracle to integrate IBM’s premier AI platform, Watsonx, with Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI).

Investors can gain exposure to the stock via Pacer Funds Pacer Data and Digital Revolution ETF TRFK and iShares Expanded Tech-Software Sector ETF IGV.

Price Action: ORCL shares are up 0.70% at $158.32 at the last check on Tuesday.

Image by Mdisk via Shutterstock