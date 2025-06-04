Semiconductor giant Broadcom Inc AVGO will look to continue its recent history of beating analyst projections when the company reports second-quarter financial results Thursday after market close.

Here are the analyst estimates, what experts are saying ahead of the report and key items to watch.

Earnings Estimates: Analysts expect Broadcom to report second-quarter revenue of $14.99 billion, up from $12.49 billion in last year's second quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

The company beat analyst estimates in the first quarter and has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in eight of the last 10 quarters overall

Analysts expect Broadcom to report second-quarter earnings per share of $1.56, up from $1.10 in last year's second quarter. The company beat estimates in the first quarter and has beaten analyst estimates for earnings per share in nine of the last 10 quarters overall.

Guidance from the company calls for second-quarter revenue to be $14.9 billion.

What Experts Are Saying: Strong demand for Broadcom's AI products and a stabilization of the company's non-AI semi-business could see a second-quarter beat, JPMorgan analyst Harlan Sur recently said.

The analyst maintained an Overweight rating and price target of $250.

Sur said Broadcom is also likely to guide for higher than expected third-quarter revenue, led by its AI demand strength.

“Broadcom remains our overall top pick in our semiconductor coverage given their exposure to AI infrastructure spending trends combined with their diversified end market exposure and best-in-class gross, operation and free cash flow margins,” Sur said.

Freedom Capital Markets Chief Global Strategist Jay Woods said Broadcom is "basically Nvidia's baby brother," with the company growing in Nvidia's shadows for years.

"Shares have rallied just over 500% from its 2022 lows which pales to the 1250+% rally in Nvidia. However, over the past 52-weeks AVGO shares are leading, up 82% compared to Nvidia's 23% gain," Woods said in a weekly newsletter.

Woods said Broadcom stock sits near a key resistance level of $250.

"Technically, if AVGO wanted to step out of NVDA's shadows this would be the chance to do so and lead the semiconductors higher."

Woods said in the tough market environment, Broadcom stock may see a challenge to go higher and investors could look to buy on a dip at around $220.

"For the long-term investors, ignore the noise to come. Shares have suffered through the worst and should break out in due time. It just may not be this time."

Key Items to Watch: Broadcom’s recent news could be highlighted by the company during the earnings report and conference call and could also factor into future guidance.

The company recently announced the official launch of VMware Tanzu CloudHealth’s latest enhancements, including a redesigned user experience and new AI-driven features.

The company also recently announced it had started shipping the Tomahawk 6 switch series, which is built to power the next generation of AI networks.

AI will be one of the most watched segments for the company's financial results. In the first quarter, AI revenue was up 77% year-over-year to $4.1 billion. Broadcom CEO Hock Tan predicted second-quarter AI revenue would grow to $4.4 billion.

AVGO Price Action: Broadcom stock is up 1.6% to $261.08 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $128.50 to $265.43. Broadcom stock is up 13% year-to-date in 2025 and up over 96% in the last year.

