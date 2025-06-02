Broadcom Shares Rise On New AI Tools To Help Businesses Cut Cloud Costs

Broadcom Inc. AVGO shares traded higher on Monday after the company announced the official launch of the latest enhancements to VMware Tanzu CloudHealth.

The enhancement entails introducing a redesigned user experience along with advanced AI-driven features such as Intelligent Assist and Smart Summary.

These updates aim to deliver more precise data and actionable insights for FinOps teams, helping them achieve key financial operations outcomes and align cloud investments with broader business objectives.

Broadcom stated that a key feature in the updated CloudHealth platform is Intelligent Assist, which is a generative AI-powered FinOps co-pilot that simplifies access to insights through natural language queries.

This LLM-enabled chatbot helps users generate custom reports, analyze cloud usage, and receive tailored recommendations, making the platform more intuitive for both technical and business users.

Another key enhancement is Smart Summary, which is a cutting-edge tool that provides clear visibility into cloud cost changes.

“We are proud to officially introduce the general availability of the new CloudHealth experience at the FinOps X conference. Innovative, new AI-powered features like Intelligent Assist and Smart Summary provide users a greater ability to make sense of cloud data and reporting necessary to collaborate among teams to control cloud spend,” said Purnima Padmanabhan, general manager, Tanzu Division, Broadcom.

Last month, the company announced significant advancements in its co-packaged optics (CPO) technology, with the launch of its third-generation 200G per lane (200G/lane) CPO product line.

