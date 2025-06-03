JPMorgan Sees Upside In Broadcom Ahead Of Earnings: Q3 Revenue Could Top $16 Billion On AI Strength

Zinger Key Points
- Broadcom could report its Q2 results in line with to slightly higher than consensus estimates.
- The company may guide to Q3 revenues of $16.1B, above the current Street estimates.
Broadcom Inc AVGO is scheduled to report its fiscal second-quarter results on Thursday, June 5.
The company is likely to report its quarterly results in line with slightly higher than consensus estimates, according to JPMorgan.
The Broadcom Analyst: Analyst Harlan Sur maintained an Overweight rating and price target of $250.
The Broadcom Thesis: The company's healthy results are likely to be driven by continued strong demand for its AI products, stabilization in the non-AI semi business and the unlocking of revenue synergy from the VMware VMW acquisition, Sur said in the note.
Backed by a higher revenue base set in the fiscal second quarter, Broadcom is likely to guide to third-quarter revenue closer to $16.1 billion, above the current Street estimates and representing 5%-7% sequential growth, he added.
Broadcom's revenue growth is likely to be led by AI demand strength, with AI revenues exceeding $5 billion, higher than consensus of $4.8 billion, the analyst stated.
"Broadcom remains our overall top pick in our semiconductor coverage given their exposure to AI infrastructure spending trends combined with their diversified end market exposure and best-in-class gross, operation and free cash flow margins," he further wrote.
AVGO Price Action: Shares of Broadcom had risen by 2.25% to $254.30 at the time of publication on Tuesday.
