Broadcom Inc AVG announced on Tuesday that it is now shipping the Tomahawk 6 switch series, which delivers 102.4 Terabits/sec of switching capacity in a single chip.

Tomahawk 6 is built to power the next generation of scale-up and scale-out AI networks, delivering unmatched flexibility with support for 100G/200G SerDes and co-packaged optics (CPO).

It offers a comprehensive set of AI routing features and interconnect options designed to meet the demands of AI clusters with more than one million XPUs.

Kunjan Sobhani, lead semiconductor analyst at Bloomberg Intelligence, said that by breaking the 100Tbps barrier and unifying scale-up and scale-out Ethernet, Broadcom’s Tomahawk 6 gives hyperscalers an open, standards-based fabric and a clear, flexible path to the next wave of AI infrastructure.

Ram Velaga, senior vice president and general manager of Broadcom’s Core Switching Group, told Bloomberg that the new chip’s cost is more than double that of the old one. Customers will pay about twice as much, he said. Velaga said it would be under $20,000 apiece.

Broadcom stock surged over 90% in the last 12 months, backed by the AI frenzy.

BofA Securities analyst Vivek Arya chose Broadcom as a favorite, citing demand for AI computing with an additional tailwind from the ongoing shift toward compute-hungry test-time computing and reasoning models.

Price Action: AVGO stock is trading higher by 2.01% to $253.71 at the last check on Tuesday.

