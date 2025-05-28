Nvidia Q1 Prediction Is In— Readers Nailed Tesla, Apple Results, Now 65% Say...

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA was one of the most talked-about stocks on Wednesday and that will likely continue throughout the week. The company is set to report its first-quarter financial results after market close.

In a new poll, Benzinga viewers predict whether the company will beat or miss analysts’ revenue and earnings per share estimates.

Benzinga Poll Predictions: Analysts expect Nvidia to report first-quarter revenue of $43.54 billion, up from $26.04 billion in last year’s first quarter, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Analysts expect Nvidia to report first-quarter earnings per share of 88 cents, up from 61 cents per share in last year’s first quarter.

During Benzinga's "PreMarket Playbook" daily show, viewers were asked to predict if Nvidia would beat or miss the above expectations.

The results were:

Beat revenue, Beat EPS: 65%

Beat revenue, Miss EPS: 20%

Miss revenue, Miss EPS: 8%

Miss revenue, Beat EPS: 4%

The poll, which received 102 responses, found that the majority of viewers predict Nvidia will post a double beat, with revenue and earnings per share figures each coming in above analyst estimates. Only 8% of viewers predict a double miss, with both figures missing analyst estimates.

Twenty-four percent of viewers see a mixed result, with 20% predicting a revenue beat and EPS miss and 4% predicting an EPS beat and revenue miss.

Split by reporting figures, 85% of viewers said Nvidia will beat revenue estimates; 69% said that Nvidia will beat EPS estimates.

Nvidia has beaten analyst estimates for revenue in 10 straight quarters and analyst estimates for earnings per share in nine straight quarters.

Read Also: NVIDIA Q1 Earnings Preview: Analyst Cautions On Macro Uncertainty, China Restrictions – ‘Stay Long The Stock’

Past Poll Results: The results of the Nvidia poll and prediction of a double beat by the majority of viewers come after polls for viewers of the same morning show produced correct predictions for other Magnificent Seven stocks.

In April, Benzinga readers correctly predicted that Tesla Inc TSLA would miss analyst estimates in the first quarter.

A poll found 68% of viewers predicting a miss, 19% predicting a beat and 11% predicting in-line figures. Tesla missed both revenue and earnings per share estimates from analysts in the quarter.

Viewers of "PreMarket Playbook" also predicted Apple Inc AAPL would beat estimates in the second quarter. The poll was closer, with 30% predicting a beat, 27% predicting mixed results, 26% predicting a miss, and 15% not sure.

Apple narrowly beat earnings per share estimates from analysts and beat revenue estimates for the second quarter.

Time will tell if Benzinga viewers are once again correct and Nvidia posts a double-beat Wednesday after the market closes.

NVDA Price Action: Nvidia stock is down 0.2% to $135.19 on Wednesday versus a 52-week trading range of $86.62 to $153.12. It is down 2.3% year-to-date in 2025.

