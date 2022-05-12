Micron, Affirm Holdings And 'The Only FANG Worth Buying' Will Be Featured On 'Mad Money' Tonight

Several prominent CEOs are set to be featured on "Mad Money" Thursday night with Jim Cramer.

Here's a look at the lineup:

Micron Technology, Inc. MU CEO Sanjay Mehotra

CEO Affirm Holdings Inc AFRM CEO Max Levchin

CEO Diamondback Energy Inc FANG CEO Travis Stice

CEO Molson Coors Beverage Co TAP CEO Gavin Hattersley

Cramer previewed the show Thursday morning on CNBC's "Squawk On The Street."

"One of the ones we're going to be talking about tonight is Diamondback and that's the one to watch. It sells at five times earnings and it's doing incredibly well," Cramer said.

He noted that Diamondback's ticker symbol is "FANG." "It's the only FANG worth buying," he emphasized.

FANG Price Action: Diamondback Energy shares have traded between $65.93 and $147.99 over a 52-week period.

The stock was up 0.14% at $125.44 at press time Thursday morning, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

