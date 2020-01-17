Allied Esports' HyperX Arena In Vegas Hosting 'Fortnite,' 'Call Of Duty' Tournaments This Weekend

Tournaments in "Fortnite" and "Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare" are among the cash prize events coming up at Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ: AESE)'s flagship live esports venue at the Luxor Casino in Las Vegas.

Players can walk in and sign up.

Here's a look at events coming up at the company's HyperX Esports Arena venue on the Vegas strip:

Fortnite Tournament

Friday night (Jan. 17) the company is hosting "Friday Frags 67," a Fortnite tournament with a $565 payout for the winner and cash prizes totalling $2,000. The event will be webcast.

Mario Kart

On Saturday, the venue hosts "Saturday Night Speedway 51," a "Mario Kart" tournament. The winner gets $200 and the event will be streamed on Twitch.

Which games are you most looking forward to in 2020? This week at the #hyperxesalv

Our tournaments are open to players of all ages and skill levels. Game time can be purchased at the front desk. (Sun-Thu 12pm-11pm, Fri-Sat 12pm-12am.)

Learn More: https://t.co/VeRu12z072 pic.twitter.com/BaONljcWSn

— HyperX Esports Arena Las Vegas (@HyperXESALV) January 12, 2020

Other events coming up:

"Champions of Vegas IX" "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" tournament. Sunday, Jan. 19.

"Game Night XLI" for "Apex Legends" and "Team Fight Tactics." Monday, Jan. 20.

"Wednesday Whiffs," with competition in "Super Smash Bros. Ultimate" and "Mortal Kombat 11." Wednesday, Jan. 22.

The casino-based gaming venue is a 30,000-square-foot facility with a 50-foot LED video wall and PC and console gaming stations, including retro gaming consoles.

"Fortnite" screenshot courtesy of Epic Games.