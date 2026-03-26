Why Is Cipher Digital (CIFR) Stock Falling Thursday?

Cipher Digital Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR) shares are trading lower during Thursday’s session. The decline follows a volatile week for the data center operator.

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The Nasdaq and S&P 500 also shed 1.74% and 1.28%, respectively.

Insider Activity Triggers Caution

Investors are reacting to a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing from Wednesday. Director Cary Grossman sold 30,000 shares on Monday. The transaction occurred at an average price of $14.54 per share. This sale reduced Grossman’s total ownership by 14.96%. He now holds 170,530 shares in the company.

Expansion News Fails to Sustain Gains

The drop follows a positive Wednesday. CEO Tyler Page announced a 15-year data center campus lease. Page stated, “This agreement for our third large AI campus reinforces Cipher’s position as a trusted partner.” The company also secured a $200 million credit facility.

Short Interest Data

According to Benzinga, short interest recently decreased. It fell from 64.37 million to 57.28 million shares. This represents 18.56% of the company’s public float. Currently, it would take traders 2.25 days to cover these positions.

Technical Analysis

CIFR is trading 1.9% below its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 12.7% below its 100-day SMA, showing short-to-intermediate trend pressure even as the longer-term structure remains constructive.

Shares are up 442.91% over the past 12 months, and they’re positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows within the $1.86 to $25.52 range.

RSI is at 54.57, which sits in neutral territory. MACD is at -0.2218 versus a signal line at -0.3866.

Key Resistance : $15.50

: $15.50 Key Support: $13.50

CIFR Price Action: Cipher Digital shares were down 8.38% at $15.40 at the time of publication on Thursday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

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