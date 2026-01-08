Bloom Energy Shares Jump Thursday: What's Driving The Action?

Bloom Energy Corp (NYSE:BE) shares were up on Thursday afternoon following a recent credit agreement that bolstered investor confidence. The stock moved higher as the broader market experienced modest gains.

Bloom Energy shares are powering higher. What’s fueling BE momentum?

Why Bloom Energy’s Credit Deal Sparks Investor Excitement

Bloom Energy recently announced a new credit agreement with Wells Fargo, establishing a $600 million senior secured multicurrency revolving credit facility that matures in December 2030.

The company planned to use these funds for working capital, capital expenditures and potential acquisitions, which was expected to strengthen its balance sheet as it scaled operations.

Amid this positive development, the stock surged 400% over the past six months, although still off from its 52-week high of $147.86, reached earlier in 2025.

The broader market is mixed today, with the Nasdaq-100 down 0.59% and the Dow Jones up 0.54%. While the State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (NASDAQ:XLI) sector is gaining 0.75%, Bloom Energy’s rise indicates it may be moving independently of broader market trends.

Is This The Bottom For Bloom Energy’s Stock?

The stock was trading 29.9% above its 20-day simple moving average (SMA) and 14.2% above its 50-day SMA, demonstrating strong short-term momentum. Over the past 12 months, shares surged approximately 401.93%, reflecting robust long-term performance, and currently positioned closer to their 52-week highs than lows.

The RSI is at 58.72, which was considered neutral territory, indicating the stock was neither overbought nor oversold at this time. Meanwhile, MACD was above its signal line, suggesting bullish momentum.

The combination of neutral RSI and bullish MACD suggested a favorable outlook for the stock’s performance moving forward.

Key Resistance: $125.50

Earnings & Analyst Outlook

Investors are looking ahead to the next earnings report on Feb. 26.

EPS Estimate : 24 cents (Down from 43 cents year-over-year)

: 24 cents (Down from 43 cents year-over-year) Revenue Estimate : $644.13 million (Up from $572.39 million YoY)

: $644.13 million (Up from $572.39 million YoY) Valuation: P/E of 1350.0x (Indicates premium valuation)

Analyst Consensus & Recent Actions: The stock carries a Outperform Rating with an average price target of $69.40. Recent analyst moves include:

Clear Street : Hold (Raised price target to $58)

: Hold (Raised price target to $58) BofA Securities : Underperform (Raised price target to $39)

: Underperform (Raised price target to $39) Morgan Stanley: Overweight (Raised price target to $155)

Valuation Insight: While the stock trades at a premium P/E multiple, the consensus and 44% expected earnings decline suggest analysts view this growth as justification for the current valuation.

Benzinga Edge Rankings

Below is the Benzinga Edge scorecard for Bloom Energy, highlighting its strengths and weaknesses compared to the broader market:

Momentum : Bullish (Score: 99.32/100) — Stock outperforms the broader market.

: Bullish (Score: 99.32/100) — Stock outperforms the broader market. Growth : Strong (Score: 97.57/100) — Indicates significant growth potential.

: Strong (Score: 97.57/100) — Indicates significant growth potential. Value: Risk (Score: 2.31/100) — Trades at a steep premium relative to peers.

The Verdict: Bloom Energy’s Benzinga Edge signal reveals a classic “High-Flyer” setup. While the Momentum (99) and Growth (97) scores confirm the strong trend, the extremely low Value (2) score warns that the stock is priced for perfection — investors should ride the trend but use tight stop-losses.

Top ETF Exposure

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN): 9.38% Weight

(NASDAQ:ICLN): 9.38% Weight First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy ETF (NASDAQ:QCLN): 6.91% Weight

(NASDAQ:QCLN): 6.91% Weight SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSE:CNRG): 7.82% Weight

Significance: Because Bloom Energy carries such a heavy weight in these funds, any significant inflows or outflows for these ETFs will likely force automatic buying or selling of the stock.

Price Action

BE Price Action: Bloom Energy shares closed Thursday up 12.80% at $121.84, according to Benzinga Pro data.

Photo: Shutterstock