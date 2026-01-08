Defense stocks
January 8, 2026 12:19 PM 3 min read

Defense Stocks Rally As Trump Pledges $1.5T Military Budget: What's Moving Markets Thursday?

by Piero Cingari Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Defense stocks surged Thursday, erasing the prior session's losses, after President Donald Trump floated a sharp increase in U.S. military spending that caught Wall Street's attention.

Trump said the federal military budget could rise from the Congress-approved $900 billion to $1.5 trillion by 2027.

The iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE:ITA) rose 1.4%, while the State Street SPDR Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSE:XAR) soared 3.3%. The gains fully reversed Wednesday's pullback, when defense names sold off after Trump ordered to halt dividends and share buybacks.

Small-cap contractors led the charge. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) jumped 18%, while Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) gained 12%. Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN) rose 10%.

Among larger names, Leonardo DRS Inc. (NASDAQ:DRS) climbed 9%, Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (NYSE:HII) added 7% and L3Harris Technologies Inc. (NYSE:LHX) advanced 6%.

By midday in New York, small caps outperformed their large-cap peers. The Russell 2000 rose nearly 1%, while the S&P 500 edged 0.2% higher to 6,940 points.

Sector performance was mixed. Consumer staples led the session, while technology stocks lagged. The Nasdaq 100 slipped 0.5%, pressured by weakness in chip producers.

Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK), Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) and Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ:WDC) each posted steep double-digit declines.

Wednesday's selloff in residential real estate-focused asset managers paused. Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) rose 0.9% after tumbling more than 5% the prior session following Trump's tweet targeting institutional buyers of single-family homes.

Commodities traded mixed. Gold held steady at $4,460 an ounce, while silver slid 2.8% to $76. Oil climbed 1.9% to $57 a barrel.

Cryptocurrencies weakened. Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) slipped toward $90,000, eyeing a third straight day of losses.

MAJOR INDICESPRICE% CHANGE
Nasdaq 10025,531.69-0.5%
S&P 5006,933.60+0.2%
Dow Jones49,348.15+0.7%
Russell 20002,599.99+1.0%
Updated by 12:00 p.m. ET

According to Benzinga Pro data:

  • The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSE:VOO) flattened at $634.19.
  • The SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average (NYSE:DIA) moved 0.5% higher to $492.61.
  • The tech-heavy Invesco QQQ Trust Series (NASDAQ:QQQ) eased 0.7% to $619.85.
  • The iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSE:IWM) rose 1% to $257.94.
  • The Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLP) outperformed, up 2.3%; the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSE:XLK) lagged, down 1.7%.

Russell 1000's Top 5 Gainers And Losers On Thursday

Stock Name% Change
Karman Holdings Inc.+11.01%
Leonardo DRS, Inc. +8.93%
Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)+7.74%
The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)+7.45%
AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)+7.23%
Stock Name% Change
Acuity Inc. (NYSE:AYI)-13.47%
Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)-12.56%
Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)-12.31%
Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)-11.01%
Sandisk Corporation -10.20%
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$91008.01-0.29%
Overview
ASTS Logo
ASTSAST SpaceMobile Inc
$90.986.12%
AYI Logo
AYIAcuity Inc
$316.08-14.5%
BX Logo
BXBlackstone Inc
$155.221.06%
CIEN Logo
CIENCiena Corp
$226.22-12.8%
CZR Logo
CZRCaesars Entertainment Inc
$25.028.80%
DIA Logo
DIASPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF
$492.950.61%
DRS Logo
DRSLeonardo DRS Inc
$40.268.23%
HII Logo
HIIHuntington Ingalls Industries Inc
$376.635.66%
ITA Logo
ITAiShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF
$227.910.66%
IWM Logo
IWMiShares Russell 2000 ETF
$258.341.12%
KRMN Logo
KRMNKarman Holdings Inc
$101.6910.9%
KTOS Logo
KTOSKratos Defense & Security Solutions Inc
$106.7716.8%
LHX Logo
LHXL3Harris Technologies Inc
$325.625.12%
LITE Logo
LITELumentum Holdings Inc
$348.11-11.4%
QQQ Logo
QQQInvesco QQQ Trust, Series 1
$619.66-0.70%
RCAT Logo
RCATRed Cat Holdings Inc
$11.7912.8%
SNDK Logo
SNDKSanDisk Corp
$317.09-10.3%
STX Logo
STXSeagate Technology Holdings PLC
$280.58-8.98%
TFX Logo
TFXTeleflex Inc
$109.22-13.7%
VOO Logo
VOOVanguard S&P 500 ETF
$634.15-%
WDC Logo
WDCWestern Digital Corp
$181.91-8.99%
XAR Logo
XARState Street SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF
$269.632.67%
XLK Logo
XLKState Street Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF
$143.91-1.78%
XLP Logo
XLPState Street Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR ETF
$78.422.36%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2026 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments
Connect With Us
instagramlinkedinyoutubeblueskymastodon
About Benzinga
Market Resources
Trading Tools & Education
Ring the Bell
© 2026 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved