10 Industrials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BE CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $110.00 $403.6K 5.0K 4.0K COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/09/26 $247.50 $93.4K 9.6K 1.4K PL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/20/26 $22.00 $51.0K 179 1.3K BA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/20/26 $225.00 $1.4 million 3.7K 1.2K RDW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/20/26 $8.00 $28.0K 6.8K 996 CAT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/09/26 $602.50 $319.2K 0 514 TE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/28 $5.00 $54.1K 803 387 SYM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 05/15/26 $105.00 $153.3K 146 369 GWW CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $1120.00 $42.3K 29 105 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 02/20/26 $60.00 $41.6K 3.7K 83

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For BE (NYSE:BE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 77 day(s) on March 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 268 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $403.6K, with a price of $1506.0 per contract. There were 5083 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4030 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 285 contract(s) at a $247.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $93.4K, with a price of $328.0 per contract. There were 9636 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1482 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PL (NYSE:PL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 49 day(s) on February 20, 2026. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $22.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 179 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1375 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BA (NYSE:BA), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 77 day(s) on March 20, 2026. Parties traded 1125 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $1.4 million, with a price of $1260.0 per contract. There were 3714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1265 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RDW (NYSE:RDW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 175 contract(s) at a $8.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 6866 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 996 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CAT (NYSE:CAT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on January 9, 2026. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $602.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $319.2K, with a price of $632.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 514 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TE (NYSE:TE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 749 day(s) on January 21, 2028. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 387 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SYM (NASDAQ:SYM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 133 day(s) on May 15, 2026. This event was a transfer of 365 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $153.3K, with a price of $420.0 per contract. There were 146 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 369 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GWW (NYSE:GWW), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 350 day(s) on December 18, 2026. This event was a transfer of 9 contract(s) at a $1120.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.3K, with a price of $4700.0 per contract. There were 29 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 105 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RKLB (NASDAQ:RKLB), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 49 day(s) on February 20, 2026. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $1664.0 per contract. There were 3788 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 83 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

