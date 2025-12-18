tickers of top stock movers
December 18, 2025 8:04 AM 2 min read

Birkenstock, Insmed And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) fell sharply in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

Birkenstock reported quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 40 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $615.404 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $606.670 million.

Birkenstock said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $2.22 to $2.40 versus market estimates of $2.30. The company sees sales of $2.689 billion to $2.747 billion versus expectations of $2.750 billion.

Birkenstock shares dipped 10.6% to $41.50 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) shares tumbled 20.1% to $158.59 in pre-market trading. Insmed halted Brensocatib CRSsNP program after Phase 2b missed both primary and secondary endpoints.
  • DBV Technologies SA – ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT) dipped 12.6% to $19.72 in pre-market trading. DBV Technologies shares jumped 25% on Wednesday after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 VITESSE trial met its primary endpoint.
  • CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) declined 7.5% to $3.80 in pre-market trading.
  • Instacart (NASDAQ:CART) fell 6.6% to $42.62 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Instacart’s AI pricing tool, Reuters reported.
  • Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE:NMG) fell 6.2% to $2.87 in pre-market trading after announcing overnight marketed public offering.
  • Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH) declined 4.8% to $31.36 in pre-market trading.
  • Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) fell 2.4% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.

