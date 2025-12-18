Birkenstock, Insmed And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Birkenstock Holding PLC (NYSE:BIRK) fell sharply in pre-market trading following fourth-quarter results.

Birkenstock reported quarterly earnings of 60 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 40 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $615.404 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $606.670 million.

Birkenstock said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $2.22 to $2.40 versus market estimates of $2.30. The company sees sales of $2.689 billion to $2.747 billion versus expectations of $2.750 billion.

Birkenstock shares dipped 10.6% to $41.50 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Insmed Inc (NASDAQ:INSM) shares tumbled 20.1% to $158.59 in pre-market trading. Insmed halted Brensocatib CRSsNP program after Phase 2b missed both primary and secondary endpoints.

DBV Technologies SA – ADR (NASDAQ:DBVT) dipped 12.6% to $19.72 in pre-market trading. DBV Technologies shares jumped 25% on Wednesday after the company announced topline results from the Phase 3 VITESSE trial met its primary endpoint.

CytomX Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CTMX) declined 7.5% to $3.80 in pre-market trading.

Instacart (NASDAQ:CART) fell 6.6% to $42.62 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Federal Trade Commission is probing Instacart's AI pricing tool, Reuters reported.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc (NYSE:NMG) fell 6.2% to $2.87 in pre-market trading after announcing overnight marketed public offering.

Option Care Health Inc (NASDAQ:OPCH) declined 4.8% to $31.36 in pre-market trading.

Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) fell 2.4% to $1.02 in pre-market trading after declining around 5% on Wednesday.

