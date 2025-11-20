tickers of top stock movers
November 20, 2025 11:36 AM 2 min read

Nutex Health Posts Strong Q3 Results, Joins PACS Group, Walmart, Cerence And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Thursday

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stocks were higher, with the Dow Jones gaining more than 250 points on Thursday.

Shares of Nutex Health Inc (NASDAQ:NUTX) rose sharply during Thursday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results.

Nutex Health posted quarterly sales of $267.804 million, beating market estimates of $213.812 million.

Nutex Health shares jumped 37.3% to $154.14 on Thursday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

  • PACS Group, Inc. (NYSE:PACS) shares gained 50.9% to $25.46 after the company reported better-than-expected quarterly sales results.
  • Cerence Inc (NASDAQ:CRNC) jumped 37.3% to $10.88 after the company announced better-than-expected fourth-quarter financial results. Also, Goldman Sachs maintained a Neutral rating on the stock and raised its price target from $10 to $11.
  • New Fortress Energy Inc (NASDAQ:NFE) rose 20.7% to $1.40.
  • Aduro Clean Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:ADUR) gained 18.5% to $11.72. Aduro Clean Technologies on Thursday disclosed that a major global firm involved in designing, licensing, and supporting large-scale petrochemical steam-cracking facilities has completed pilot-scale steam-cracking trials using the company’s technology.
  • Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) gained 17.6% to $101.34 after Abbott agreed to acquire the company for $105 per share in a deal valued at about $20 billion.
  • Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) rose 17.3% to $22.78.
  • Design Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DSGN) gained 13.9% to $8.36. RBC Capital analyst Leonid Timashev upgraded Design Therapeutics from Sector Perform to Outperform and raised the price target from $6 to $13.
  • Terawulf Inc (NASDAQ:WULF) gained 11.5% to $13.64.
  • Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR) rose 10.6% to $16.17 after the company announced it has struck a 10-year deal with Fluidstack to offer additional 39 megawatts of critical IT load.
  • IREN Ltd (NASDAQ:IREN) rose 10.2% to $50.50.
  • JOYY Inc (NASDAQ:JOYY) gained 7.6% to $64.52 after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and issued fourth-quarter sales guidance above estimates.
  • Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) rose 6.5% to $107.17 after the company reported third-quarter financial results and raised FY26 revenue and adjusted EPS outlook. It is also transferring its listing from NYSE to Nasdaq effective Dec. 9.
  • Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) surged 8.8% to $108.37.

