Upwork Stock Surges 7%: What's Going On?

Upwork Inc (NASDAQ:UPWK) shares are trading higher on Tuesday. The company has concluded its 2025 Investor Day, during which management gave an overview of its financial outlook and long-term growth strategy.

What To Know: Upwork presented a presentation on its long-term growth strategy and financial outlook at its 2025 Investor Day. CFO Erica Gessert, president and CEO Hayden Brown and other executives described how the company has rewired its operations over the past three years and is spearheading the reimagining of flexible work in the AI era.

“Upwork has leveraged its track record of innovation to build a formidable, enduring growth engine,” said Brown. “In the last three years, we’ve executed a complete reinvention of our business, achieving a return to Growth Services Volume (GSV) growth two quarters ahead of schedule. We are entering Upwork’s most exciting chapter yet, with a new, AI-native platform built to serve businesses of all sizes.”

The company’s AI strategy includes a focus on expanding AI-powered workflows with Upwork’s AI work agent Uma, accelerating the growth of AI categories of work on the platform and integrating AI agents. Upwork anticipates more than $100 million in incremental 2025 gross services volume (GSV) from this strategy.

Upwork said it now expects GSV to grow between 4% and 6% in 2026. The company also guided for revenue growth of 6% to 8%, and adjusted EBITDA margin of approximately 29% next year.

Upwork also introduced new 2028 financial targets. The company expects a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13% to 15% for revenue and a 7% to 9% CAGR for GSV. Upwork said it expects adjusted EBITDA to grow by approximately 20% annually in 2028.

UPWK Price Action: Upwork shares were up 7.04% at $17.32 at the time of publication on Tuesday, according to Benzinga Pro.

