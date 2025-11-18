Amer Sports Posts Upbeat Q3 Earnings, Joins Diginex, James Hardie Industries And Other Big Stocks Moving Higher On Tuesday

U.S. stocks were lower, with the Dow Jones index falling more than 500 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS) rose sharply during Tuesday's session after the company reported better-than-expected third-quarter financial results and raised its FY25 guidance above estimates.

The company reported third-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 33 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 25 cents. Quarterly sales of $1.756 billion (+30% year over year) outpaced the Street view of $1.710 billion.

Amer Sports shares jumped 6.5% to $32.78 on Tuesday.

Here are some other big stocks recording gains in today’s session.

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA) shares jumped 123% to $19.01 as the stock reacted to Roche lidERA Phase 3 results demonstrating superiority over aromatase inhibitors in early-breast cancer, de-risking SERD class development.

(NASDAQ:OLMA) shares jumped 123% to $19.01 as the stock reacted to Roche lidERA Phase 3 results demonstrating superiority over aromatase inhibitors in early-breast cancer, de-risking SERD class development. Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM) surged 17.1% to $4.4050.

(NASDAQ:GSM) surged 17.1% to $4.4050. Arvinas, Inc . (NASDAQ:ARVN) gained 15.8% to $12.79.

. (NASDAQ:ARVN) gained 15.8% to $12.79. Diginex Limited (NASDAQ:DGNX) shares rose 15.2% to $15.65 after the company announced a strategic alliance with EVIDENT Group to embed its daata capabilities within EVIDENT’s platform.

(NASDAQ:DGNX) shares rose 15.2% to $15.65 after the company announced a strategic alliance with EVIDENT Group to embed its daata capabilities within EVIDENT’s platform. Alumis Inc. (NASDAQ:ALMS) gained 8% to $6.02.

(NASDAQ:ALMS) gained 8% to $6.02. Fox Factory Holding Corp . (NASDAQ:FOXF) gained 7.9% to $14.26.

. (NASDAQ:FOXF) gained 7.9% to $14.26. James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) rose 7% to $17.89 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. The company named Ryan Lada as CFO.

(NYSE:JHX) rose 7% to $17.89 after the company reported better-than-expected second-quarter financial results. The company named Ryan Lada as CFO. Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT) gained 7% to $8.86 after announcing a $50 million share repurchase program authorization.

(NYSE:ARDT) gained 7% to $8.86 after announcing a $50 million share repurchase program authorization. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) surged 6.6% to $19.74. Cogent Communications plans to resume stock repurchase program.

(NASDAQ:CCOI) surged 6.6% to $19.74. Cogent Communications plans to resume stock repurchase program. Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS) rose 3.3% to $6.46. Ondas announced it has completed the previously announced acquisition of Sentry CS Ltd.

