Top 2 Industrials Stocks You May Want To Dump This Quarter

As of Nov. 18, 2025, two stocks in the industrials sector could be flashing a real warning to investors who value momentum as a key criteria in their trading decisions.

The RSI is a momentum indicator, which compares a stock’s strength on days when prices go up to its strength on days when prices go down. When compared to a stock’s price action, it can give traders a better sense of how a stock may perform in the short term. An asset is typically considered overbought when the RSI is above 70, according to Benzinga Pro.

Here's the latest list of major overbought players in this sector.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM will release third quarter 2025 results on Thursday, Nov. 20. The company's stock gained around 27% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $30.15.

RSI Value: 73.1

73.1 ZIM Price Action: Shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping jumped 6.2% to close at $17.01 on Monday.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Inc (NYSE:BW)

On Nov. 4, Babcock & Wilcox reported better-than-expected third-quarter EPS results. “For the third quarter, we delivered strong operating results while displaying continued core business momentum and significant margin improvement,” said Kenneth Young, B&W Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Adjusted EBITDA and Operating Income significantly outperformed Company and consensus expectations this quarter. Our growing backlog, which was 56% higher compared to the same period last year, benefited from increasing demand across Thermal projects, upgrades and construction, as baseload generation needs in North America continue to accelerate.” The company's stock gained around 78% over the past month and has a 52-week high of $7.77.

RSI Value: 70.1

70.1 BW Price Action: Shares of Babcock & Wilcox fell 3.9% to close at $6.41 on Monday.

