Rocket Lab (RKLB) Stock Climbs Ahead Of Q3 Earnings Report

Shares of Rocket Lab Corp (NASDAQ:RKLB) are trading higher Monday morning as investors position themselves ahead of the company’s third-quarter financial results. The report is scheduled for release Monday after the market close, with a conference call set for 5 p.m. ET. Here’s what investors need to know.

What To Know: The positive move in Rocket Lab shares on Monday follows a volatile week where the stock slid despite positive news, including the 74th successful Electron mission deploying a new radar satellite for Japan’s iQPS.

Wall Street consensus estimates project a quarterly loss of 10 cents per share on revenue of approximately $151 million. Despite a recent pullback, the stock remains up over 110% year-to-date.

Analysts remain broadly bullish. KeyBanc holds an Overweight rating with a $75 price target, and Baird recently initiated coverage with an Outperform rating and an $83 target.

Investors will be closely monitoring the report for updates on the company’s growth in Space Systems and progress on the new Neutron rocket.

Benzinga Edge Rankings: Reflecting its strong recent performance, Rocket Lab has a high Momentum score of 98.04 from Benzinga Edge stock rankings.

RKLB Price Action: Rocket Lab shares were up 2.04% at $52.72 at the time of publication on Monday, according to Benzinga Pro data.

