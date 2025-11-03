Kimberly-Clark, Vertex And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were mixed this morning, with the Nasdaq futures gaining more than 100 points on Monday.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced it will acquire Kenvue in a cash and stock transaction with an enterprise value of approximately $48.7 billion.

Kimberly-Clark shares dipped 13.6% to $103.50 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

uniQure N.V. (NASDAQ:QURE) shares dipped 65.3% to $23.40 in pre-market trading after the company received feedback from the FDA during pre-BLA meeting regarding AMT-130, investigational gene therapy for HD.

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) dipped 40.5% to $13.77 in pre-market trading.

ALPS Group Inc (NASDAQ:ALPS) fell 40.2% to $1.53 in pre-market trading as the company announced the pricing of public offering.

Biohaven Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) fell 27.4% to $12.48 in pre-market trading.

Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO) fell 24.1% to $5.80 in pre-market trading. The company received an FDA Complete Response Letter for its AVT05 biosimilar application and revised its 2025 outlook amid facility-related investments.

Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) dipped 16.7% to $8.10 in pre-market trading. BMO Capital analyst Evan David Seigerman upgraded Replimune Group from Underperform to Market Perform and raised the price target from $2 to $11.

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) declined 9.1% to $180.70 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:PRAX) declined 9.1% to $180.70 in pre-market trading. Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) fell 6.1% to $21.50 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its FY2025 sales guidance.

