October 20, 2025 8:10 AM 1 min read

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Exelixis, Genmab And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Monday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.2% on Monday.

Shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:OLMA) fell 18.3% to $7.64 in pre-market trading after the company announced new data from the Phase 1b/2 trial of palazestrant plus ribociclib in ER+/HER2- metastatic breast cancer at ESMO 2025.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Concord Medical Services Hldgs Ltd (NYSE:CCM) fell 24.4% to $4.15 in pre-market trading after dipping 6% on Friday.
  • Addex Therapeutics Ltd – ADR (NASDAQ:ADXN) dipped 15.6% to $9.23 in pre-market trading after gaining 28% on Friday.
  • Exelixis Inc (NASDAQ:EXEL) fell 8.3% to $36.00 after the company announced detailed results from Phase 3 STELLAR-303 pivotal trial evaluating zanzalintinib in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor in metastatic colorectal cancer presented at ESMO 2025 and published in The Lancet.
  • Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) fell 7.3% to $3.69 in pre-market trading.
  • Alumis Inc (NASDAQ:ALMS) declined 6.7% to $4.19 in pre-market trading.
  • Nanobiotix SA – ADR (NASDAQ:NBTX) fell 6.3% to $23.98 in pre-market trading after declining 4% on Friday.
  • Genmab A/S – ADR (NASDAQ:GMAB) declined 4.1% to $31.81 in pre-market trading. Genmab’s Rinatabart Sesutecan achieved 50% objective response rate and two complete responses in advanced endometrial cancer.
  • Taysha Gene Therapies Inc (NASDAQ:TSHA) fell 4% to $4.53 in pre-market trading.

