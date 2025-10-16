tickers of top stock movers
October 16, 2025 8:01 AM 2 min read

Satellogic, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Bitfarms And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) fell sharply during today's pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.

Satellogic shares dipped 13.1% to $3.60 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) shares dipped 23.9% to $6.81 in pre-market trading. American Battery Technology said on Oct, 9, that the DOE terminated grant for American Battery Technology.
  • Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) dipped 14.1% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary third-quarter revenue results below estimates. Also, the company announced a proposed public offering.
  • Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) declined 9.2% to $9.45 in pre-market trading. Omeros shares jumped 154% on Wednesday after the company announced Novo Nordisk acquired its global rights to Zaltenibart.
  • Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) tumbled 8.6% to $22.85 in pre-market trading as its third-quarter results showed record revenue thanks to AI demand, while strategic restructuring costs compressed the company's profit margins.
  • NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) fell 8.5% to $6.24 in pre-market trading.
  • Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) declined 7.5% to $5.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday.
  • Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) fell 4.6% to $6.17 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $300 million convertible senior notes offering.
  • Rigetti Computing, Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) fell 4.8% to $53.66 in pre-market trading. Rigetti Computing's CEO, Subodh K. Kulkarni, exercised options to convert 1,000,000 shares on May 21, 2025, and immediately sold them, leaving him with zero shares. In a growth-tech environment where executive ownership signals conviction, this move has ignited questions about leadership commitment at the quantum computing startup.
  • Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) slipped 4.8% to $2.00 in pre-market trading.

Comments
