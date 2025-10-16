Satellogic, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Bitfarms And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) fell sharply during today's pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.

Satellogic shares dipped 13.1% to $3.60 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

y (NYSE:HPE) tumbled 8.6% to $22.85 in pre-market trading as its third-quarter results showed record revenue thanks to AI demand, while strategic restructuring costs compressed the company's profit margins. NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) fell 8.5% to $6.24 in pre-market trading.

(NASDAQ:RGTI) fell 4.8% to $53.66 in pre-market trading. Rigetti Computing's CEO, Subodh K. Kulkarni, exercised options to convert 1,000,000 shares on May 21, 2025, and immediately sold them, leaving him with zero shares. In a growth-tech environment where executive ownership signals conviction, this move has ignited questions about leadership commitment at the quantum computing startup. Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) slipped 4.8% to $2.00 in pre-market trading.

