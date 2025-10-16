Satellogic, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Bitfarms And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining more than 100 points on Thursday.
Shares of Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATL) fell sharply during today's pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering.
Satellogic shares dipped 13.1% to $3.60 in pre-market trading.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- American Battery Technology Company (NASDAQ:ABAT) shares dipped 23.9% to $6.81 in pre-market trading. American Battery Technology said on Oct, 9, that the DOE terminated grant for American Battery Technology.
- Hyperfine, Inc. (NASDAQ:HYPR) dipped 14.1% to $1.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary third-quarter revenue results below estimates. Also, the company announced a proposed public offering.
- Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ:OMER) declined 9.2% to $9.45 in pre-market trading. Omeros shares jumped 154% on Wednesday after the company announced Novo Nordisk acquired its global rights to Zaltenibart.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) tumbled 8.6% to $22.85 in pre-market trading as its third-quarter results showed record revenue thanks to AI demand, while strategic restructuring costs compressed the company's profit margins.
- NIO Inc. (NYSE:NIO) fell 8.5% to $6.24 in pre-market trading.
- Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA) declined 7.5% to $5.06 in pre-market trading after gaining 10% on Wednesday.
- Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ:BITF) fell 4.6% to $6.17 in pre-market trading after the company announced a $300 million convertible senior notes offering.
- Rigetti Computing, Inc (NASDAQ:RGTI) fell 4.8% to $53.66 in pre-market trading. Rigetti Computing's CEO, Subodh K. Kulkarni, exercised options to convert 1,000,000 shares on May 21, 2025, and immediately sold them, leaving him with zero shares. In a growth-tech environment where executive ownership signals conviction, this move has ignited questions about leadership commitment at the quantum computing startup.
- Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) slipped 4.8% to $2.00 in pre-market trading.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.