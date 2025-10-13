Solidion Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STI) shares skyrocketed after the company unveiled the PEAK Series, a next-generation uninterruptible power supply (UPS) designed for artificial intelligence data centers.

The PEAK Series, short for Power, Energy, Anode, Knowledge, utilizes Solidion’s proprietary 5500 battery cell, built on silicon-carbon anode technology, to deliver higher energy density, lower maintenance costs, and improved reliability.

Solidion said the PEAK Series reduces data center floor space by up to 30% and extends battery life up to three times longer than traditional systems. The compact design also cuts operating expenses by simplifying assembly and maintenance.

Also Read: Solidion Technology Stock Explodes After Clean Energy Breakthrough Recognition

“AI data centers are among the most demanding and fastest-growing segments in the global power infrastructure market,” said Jaymes Winters, Solidion’s CEO. “Our PEAK Series directly addresses the industry’s need for compact, efficient, and sustainable backup power solutions.”

Commercial Rollout and Financing

Solidion expects to launch the PEAK Series commercially in the first quarter of 2026 and is already working with data center partners on early testing and integration.

The company recently strengthened its financial position by eliminating warrants and derivative liabilities through a strategic financing initiative, giving it greater flexibility to expand operations.

STI has a 52-week high of $55.00 and a 52-week low of $2.94. STI shares plunged sharply from the highs to reach their low point early in the period, falling over 90%.

The stock has recovered slightly from recent lows but remains down about 84% year to date, trading roughly 28% above its 50-day simple moving average.

Related ETFs: Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSE:LIT), iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN).

Price Action: STI shares were trading higher by 90.47% to $10.46 at last check Monday.

Loading... Loading...

Read Next:

Image via Shutterstock