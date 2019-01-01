QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Feb 8, 2022, 7:51AM
Benzinga - Dec 19, 2021, 12:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 11, 2021, 1:42PM
Benzinga - Oct 26, 2021, 11:00AM
Benzinga - Sep 9, 2021, 6:12PM
Benzinga - Aug 20, 2021, 5:18PM
Benzinga - Jul 12, 2021, 12:32PM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (ARCA: LIT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF's (LIT) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT)?

A

The stock price for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (ARCA: LIT) is $73.66 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:47 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.26 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 9, 2018 to stockholders of record on December 28, 2017.

Q

When is Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (ARCA:LIT) reporting earnings?

A

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (LIT) operate in?

A

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.