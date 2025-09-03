Solidion Technology Inc. STI shares surged nearly 90% on Tuesday after the company revealed that its new Electrochemical Graphitization in Molten Salts (E-GRIMS) process, developed with Oak Ridge National Laboratory, won a 2025 R&D 100 Award.

Investors rallied around the news, viewing the breakthrough as a potential game-changer in the battery materials market. The award highlights E-GRIMS as a more energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable method for producing graphite anode materials.

The process promises to lower the carbon footprint of lithium-ion battery manufacturing while maintaining performance standards for next-generation energy storage.

CEO Jaymes Winters said the honor reflects the importance of combining national lab research with industry expertise to advance cleaner technologies.

He stressed Solidion's commitment to bringing greener graphitization methods into global markets, a message that appeared to resonate strongly with investors seeking growth in clean energy sectors.

The R&D 100 Awards, widely known as the "Oscars of Innovation," recognize the most impactful technologies worldwide each year. PRNewswire noted that the accolade affirms E-GRIMS as a disruptive force in the graphite anode industry, boosting expectations of future commercial opportunities for Solidion.

Following the recognition, the company confirmed plans to scale the technology from pilot to commercial production. Solidion also invited new partners to collaborate in expanding its sustainable energy solutions, adding momentum to investor optimism about the company's growth trajectory.

Price Action: STI shares are trading higher by 85.37% to $6.080 at last check Wednesday.

