Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) shares are surging premarket on Monday after the company announced a $5 billion partnership with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) to implement a reimagined future for AI infrastructure.

Brookfield will invest the amount to deploy Bloom’s technology, with global AI factory projects underway, including a European site to be announced by year-end.

Bloom Energy’s fuel cells provide clean, scalable onsite power, while Brookfield brings infrastructure and financing expertise. Together, they aim to transform AI factory design and power.

The collaboration marks the first phase of a joint plan to develop AI factories designed to meet the increasing compute and power requirements of artificial intelligence.

With this, the company will become the preferred onsite power provider for Brookfield’s global AI factories.

The partnership represents Brookfield’s first investment under its AI Infrastructure strategy, targeting AI factories, power solutions, compute infrastructure, and strategic capital partnerships, building on its global digital infrastructure experience of over $100 billion.

Notably, Bloom Energy has deployed hundreds of megawatts of its fuel cell technology to data centers through partnerships with American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP), Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), and Oracle (NYSE:ORCL).

KR Sridhar, Founder, Chairman, and CEO of Bloom Energy, said, “Unlike traditional factories, AI factories demand massive power, rapid deployment and real-time load responsiveness that legacy grids cannot support. The lean AI factory is achieved with power, infrastructure, and compute designed in sync from day one.”

Bloom Energy will release its third-quarter 2025 financial results on October 28, 2025.

Investors can gain exposure to Bloom Energy via Global X Hydrogen ETF (NASDAQ:HYDR) and ProShares S&P Kensho Cleantech ETF (NYSE:CTEX).

Price Action: BE shares were trading higher by 31.79% to $114.00 premarket at last check Monday.

