Helen of Troy, Ferrari, Apogee Therapeutics And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the Nasdaq futures falling around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of Helen of Troy Ltd (NASDAQ:HELE) fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following second-quarter results.

Helen Of Troy reported quarterly earnings of 59 cents per share which beat the analyst consensus estimate of 53 cents per share. The company reported quarterly sales of $431.781 million which beat the analyst consensus estimate of $418.806 million

Helen Of Troy said it sees FY2026 adjusted EPS of $3.75-$4.25 versus market estimates of $4.58. The company also sees sales of $1.739 billion-$1.780 billion versus market estimates of $1.750 billion.

Helen of Troy shares dipped 16.7% to $23.00 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) fell 12.4% to $420.00 in pre-market trading following the luxury sports car manufacturer's release of its comprehensive 2030 strategic plan and updated near-term financial guidance.

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) tumbled 9.6% to $42.70 in pre-market trading after the company announced the pricing of $300 million underwritten public offering.

AZZ Inc (NYSE:AZZ) declined 9.4% to $96.01 in pre-market trading following weak second-quarter results.

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) fell 7.8% to $3.37 in pre-market trading after declining more than 5% on Wednesday. The company raised $370 million from immediate exercise of 185.4 million warrants at $2 per share.

Inventiva (NYSE:IVA) fell 6.3% to $5.02 in pre-market trading.

NextNRG Inc (NASDAQ:NXXT) fell 5.8% to $2.59 in pre-market trading.

