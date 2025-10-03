Applied Materials offices in Silicon Valley.
October 3, 2025 8:11 AM 1 min read

Applied Materials, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) fell sharply in pre-market trading y after the company announced that the U.S. Commerce Department expanded export restrictions that will negatively impact revenues.

After the market close on Thursday, Applied Materials said in a regulatory filing that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security issued a new rule that expands the list of companies subject to U.S. export restrictions.

The company expects the new rule to further restrict its ability to export certain products to China-based customers without a license.

Applied Materials shares dipped 3.6% to $215.50 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) shares declined 5% to $25.87 in pre-market trading.
  • Two Harbors Investment Corp (NYSE:TWO) fell 3% to $9.79 in pre-market trading.
  • Bakkt Holdings Inc (NYSE:BKKT) declined 3% to $42.60 in pre-market trading after jumping over 28% on Thursday.
  • Niu Technologies – ADR (NASDAQ:NIU) fell 2.9% to $4.68 in pre-market trading.
  • Tronox Holdings PLC (NYSE:TROX) fell 2.5% to $3.96 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Thursday.
  • Pacific Biosciences of California Inc (NASDAQ:PACB) fell 2.1% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after adding 4% on Thursday.
  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NYSE:BBBY) slipped 2% to $11.51 in pre-market trading after jumping 18% on Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock

Comments
