Applied Materials, GameStop And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Friday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were higher this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 100 points on Friday.

Shares of Applied Materials Inc (NASDAQ:AMAT) fell sharply in pre-market trading y after the company announced that the U.S. Commerce Department expanded export restrictions that will negatively impact revenues.

After the market close on Thursday, Applied Materials said in a regulatory filing that the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security issued a new rule that expands the list of companies subject to U.S. export restrictions.

The company expects the new rule to further restrict its ability to export certain products to China-based customers without a license.

Applied Materials shares dipped 3.6% to $215.50 in pre-market trading.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

GameStop Corp (NYSE:GME) shares declined 5% to $25.87 in pre-market trading.

