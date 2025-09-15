Honeywell Inc. HON signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Redwire Corporation RDW to help the European Space Agency (ESA) develop a satellite designed for quantum-secured communications.

The deal builds on the Quantum Key Distribution Satellite program, or QKDSat, launched in 2024 under Honeywell's leadership. The public-private partnership brings together aerospace firms from across ESA member nations to build technology that protects sensitive communications.

The companies plan to combine Redwire's quantum platform with Honeywell's optical payload to create a fully integrated system by mid-2026. The collaboration aims to safeguard government and defense data from future cyber and quantum threats while extending next-generation services to commercial customers such as banks and telecom providers.

Partners from Belgium, Austria, Canada, Czechia and the United Kingdom are involved in the ESA-led effort. Lisa Napolitano, vice president and general manager of Space at Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, said governments and industries now place resiliency above all else. She noted that merging Honeywell's satellite expertise with Redwire's agile platforms and onboard computing pushes quantum-secured communications closer to deployment.

The agreement comes as Redwire expands its space and defense presence. The company recently opened a new facility in Albuquerque to support U.S. and allied security operations. Marc Dielissen, general manager of Redwire Space Belgium, said quantum-enabled telecommunications could redefine security standards for governments and the private sector.

Broader exposure to the sector is available through the iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF ITA and the SPDR S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF ROKT.

Price Action: At last check Monday, HON shares were trading higher by 0.45% to $212.41. RDW was up 6.10%.

