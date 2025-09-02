CanopyGrowth Cannabis
September 2, 2025 10:03 AM 2 min read

Canopy Growth, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 200 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation CGC fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a $200 million offering.

Canopy Growth shares dipped 10.5% to $1.61 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • ALT5 Sigma Corporation ALTS declined 13.8% to $6.79 in pre-market trading after falling around 6% on Friday.
  • Inventiva S.A. IVA fell 12.7% to $5.40 in pre-market trading.
  • Gamehaus Holdings Inc. GMHS dipped 10.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. Gamehaus Holdings shares jumped 67% on Friday after the company announced a $5 million share repurchase program.
  • Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. TECX declined 10% to $22.99 in pre-market trading.
  • Valneva SE VALN fell 6.2% to $8.30 in pre-market trading.
  • Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS declined 6.2% to $24.12 in pre-market trading.
  • Kenon Holdings Ltd. KEN dipped 5.1% to $44.59 in pre-market trading.
  • Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH fell 3.8% to $6.72 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Friday.
  • Upstream Bio, Inc. UPB fell 3.1% to $16.61 in pre-market trading. Upstream Bio reported positive top-line results from the Phase 2 VIBRANT trial of Verekitug for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).
  • NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 2.2% to $170.28 in pre-market trading after declining more than 3% on Friday.

Photo via Shutterstock

