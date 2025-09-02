Canopy Growth, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 200 points on Tuesday.
Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation CGC fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a $200 million offering.
Canopy Growth shares dipped 10.5% to $1.61 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- ALT5 Sigma Corporation ALTS declined 13.8% to $6.79 in pre-market trading after falling around 6% on Friday.
- Inventiva S.A. IVA fell 12.7% to $5.40 in pre-market trading.
- Gamehaus Holdings Inc. GMHS dipped 10.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. Gamehaus Holdings shares jumped 67% on Friday after the company announced a $5 million share repurchase program.
- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. TECX declined 10% to $22.99 in pre-market trading.
- Valneva SE VALN fell 6.2% to $8.30 in pre-market trading.
- Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS declined 6.2% to $24.12 in pre-market trading.
- Kenon Holdings Ltd. KEN dipped 5.1% to $44.59 in pre-market trading.
- Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH fell 3.8% to $6.72 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Friday.
- Upstream Bio, Inc. UPB fell 3.1% to $16.61 in pre-market trading. Upstream Bio reported positive top-line results from the Phase 2 VIBRANT trial of Verekitug for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).
- NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 2.2% to $170.28 in pre-market trading after declining more than 3% on Friday.
Now Read This:
Photo via Shutterstock
Loading...
Loading...
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs
ALTSALT5 Sigma Corp
$6.13-22.2%
Edge Rankings
Momentum
96.86
Growth
7.97
Quality
N/A
Value
21.97
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
CGCCanopy Growth Corp
$1.61-10.6%
FMSFresenius Medical Care AG
$24.32-5.37%
GMHSGamehaus Holdings Inc
$1.86-2.10%
IVAInventiva SA
$5.49-11.3%
KENKenon Holdings Ltd
$43.93-6.51%
MFHMercurity Fintech Holding Inc
$7.192.80%
NVDANVIDIA Corp
$171.55-1.51%
TECXTectonic Therapeutic Inc
$16.73-34.5%
UPBUpstream Bio Inc
$18.055.37%
VALNValneva SE
$8.18-7.57%
© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.