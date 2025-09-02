Canopy Growth, Nvidia And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 200 points on Tuesday.

Shares of Canopy Growth Corporation CGC fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a $200 million offering.

Canopy Growth shares dipped 10.5% to $1.61 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

ALT5 Sigma Corporation ALTS declined 13.8% to $6.79 in pre-market trading after falling around 6% on Friday.

Inventiva S.A. IVA fell 12.7% to $5.40 in pre-market trading.

Gamehaus Holdings Inc . GMHS dipped 10.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. Gamehaus Holdings shares jumped 67% on Friday after the company announced a $5 million share repurchase program.

Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc . TECX declined 10% to $22.99 in pre-market trading.

Valneva SE VALN fell 6.2% to $8.30 in pre-market trading.

Fresenius Medical Care AG FMS declined 6.2% to $24.12 in pre-market trading.

Kenon Holdings Ltd . KEN dipped 5.1% to $44.59 in pre-market trading.

Mercurity Fintech Holding Inc. MFH fell 3.8% to $6.72 in pre-market trading after gaining around 8% on Friday.

Upstream Bio, Inc . UPB fell 3.1% to $16.61 in pre-market trading. Upstream Bio reported positive top-line results from the Phase 2 VIBRANT trial of Verekitug for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps (CRSwNP).

NVIDIA Corporation NVDA fell 2.2% to $170.28 in pre-market trading after declining more than 3% on Friday.

