Why Carisma Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher By 133%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. CARM rose sharply in pre-market trading after the company announced it will receive a $5 million investment from Ocugen as part of a merger with Ocugen’s subsidiary OrthoCelix.

Carisma Therapeutics shares jumped 133.4% to $0.5019 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

HWH International Inc . HWH shares gained 95.8% to $2.84 in pre-market trading.

c. gained 53.1% to $6.49 in pre-market trading. Cytokinetics, Incorporated CYTK rose 36.3% to $48.16 in pre-market trading. Cytokinetics highlighted consistent long-term safety and efficacy of aficamten in multiple clinical trials presented at ESC Congress 2025.

rose 36.3% to $48.16 in pre-market trading. Cytokinetics highlighted consistent long-term safety and efficacy of aficamten in multiple clinical trials presented at ESC Congress 2025. Kairos Pharma, Ltd. KAPA gained 22.7% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday.

gained 22.7% to $1.67 in pre-market trading after gaining 7% on Friday. Mineralys Therapeutics, In c. MLYS rose 19% to $18.41 in pre-market trading.

c. rose 19% to $18.41 in pre-market trading. Rockwell Medical, Inc. RMTI jumped 16.4% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Friday.

jumped 16.4% to $1.99 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Friday. Powell Max Limited PMAX rose 14.2% to $0.3599 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday.

rose 14.2% to $0.3599 in pre-market trading after declining 8% on Friday. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. ULCC gained 10.2% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Friday.

gained 10.2% to $5.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 4% on Friday. BeOne Medicines AG ONC surged 9.5% to $335.01 in pre-market trading. BeOne Medicines on Friday released topline results from a Phase 1/2 study (BGB-11417-201) of sonrotoclax, an investigational BCL2 inhibitor, in adult patients with relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma (MCL), following treatment with a Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) and anti-CD20 therapy.

Losers

Professional Diversity Network, Inc . IPDN dipped 19.9% to $5.36 in pre-market trading. Professional Diversity Network shares jumped 244% on Friday after the company announced it signed a non-binding Memorandum of Understanding with OOKC Group to develop a Web3.0 digital investment banking platform.

. fell 18.8% to $3.97 in pre-market trading after declining around 6% on Friday. ALT5 Sigma Corporation ALTS declined 13.8% to $6.79 in pre-market trading after falling around 6% on Friday.

declined 13.8% to $6.79 in pre-market trading after falling around 6% on Friday. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. HTCR fell 13.8% to $0.9650 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Friday.

fell 13.8% to $0.9650 in pre-market trading after dipping 10% on Friday. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc . YYAI declined 12.7% to $2.80 in pre-market trading after dipping 16% on Friday. Connexa Sports Technologies announced an agreement to establish the aiRWA digital asset platform.

fell 12.7% to $5.40 in pre-market trading. Globavend Holdings Limited GVH shares dipped 12.2% to $5.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 29% on Friday.

shares dipped 12.2% to $5.19 in pre-market trading after gaining 29% on Friday. SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company SMX fell 11.3% to $1.77 in the pre-market trading session. SMX shares jumped 15% on Friday after the company announced it launched a global plastics passport to track and monetize all plastics.

fell 11.3% to $1.77 in the pre-market trading session. SMX shares jumped 15% on Friday after the company announced it launched a global plastics passport to track and monetize all plastics. Canopy Growth Corporation CGC fell 10.5% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a $200 million offering.

fell 10.5% to $1.61 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a $200 million offering. Gamehaus Holdings Inc. GMHS dipped 10.1% to $1.70 in pre-market trading. Gamehaus Holdings shares jumped 67% on Friday after the company announced a $5 million share repurchase program..

