Reborn Coffee Inc. REBN shares surged Monday after the company unveiled a major initiative: a review of blockchain-based digital asset strategies.

The California-based specialty coffee chain said it is assessing how regulated digital assets could be used to enhance treasury management, payments, and customer engagement.

CEO Jay Kim said the review reflects the company’s push for “forward-looking, responsible treasury practices” aimed at strengthening its financial foundation.

Reborn emphasized that no agreements have been made, and any use of digital assets would require board approval and full compliance with U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission rules, Globe Newswire reports.

Just days earlier, Reborn signed a $1 million licensing deal with Reborn Korea Co., Ltd. to launch retail operations in South Korea, the world’s third-largest coffee-consuming country on a per capita basis.

The flagship store is set to open this fall in Seoul’s Gwanghwamun district. The three-story location will feature a café, roasting lab, training center, and office space with rooftop views of historic landmarks.

Following the flagship opening, Reborn Korea plans additional stores in Gwangjin, Nami Island, and Bundang, with nationwide expansion to follow. The brand’s signature sprouted coffee and bakery concepts will anchor the rollout while attracting franchise opportunities.

The South Korean move follows Reborn Coffee’s recent market entries in the Middle East, China, Georgia, and Armenia. Management views the expansion as a milestone in its global strategy, pairing international growth with innovation in financial management.

The Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund XLY and the Global X MSCI China Consumer Discretionary ETF CHIQ offer broader exposure to retail and innovation themes.

Price Action: At last check Monday, REBN shares were trading higher by 7.33% to $3.200.

