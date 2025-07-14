July 14, 2025 2:21 PM 2 min read

Strategy Adds $472 Million In Bitcoin, Ups Total Holdings To Over 600,000 BTC

by Murtuza J Merchant Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Strategy MSTR on Monday announced it has added another 4,225 Bitcoin BTC/USD to its already dominant crypto treasury, spending approximately $472.5 million at an average price of $111,827 per coin.

The purchase was disclosed Monday morning in a Form 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The acquisition pushes Strategy's total holdings to 601,550 BTC, acquired for roughly $42.87 billion at an average price of $71,268 per Bitcoin.

The announcement comes amid Bitcoin's recent surge past $122,000, underscoring Strategy's aggressive buy-the-dip approach that now spans across more than three years and multiple bull-bear cycles.

What makes this purchase noteworthy isn't just the size, but the source of the funds: Strategy financed the latest acquisition using proceeds from four concurrent at-the-market (ATM) equity offerings, including its common stock and three series of preferred shares STRK, STRF and STRD.

Also Read: Bitcoin, ETH, XRP, Solana Are In For A ‘Long And Exhausting Bull Market,’ Bernstein Predicts

Over the same week, the company raised more than $472 million through those offerings, converting equity capital directly into Bitcoin with little delay.

The company's strategy, blending traditional capital markets with direct Bitcoin accumulation, continues to test conventional corporate treasury management.

While the firm has become a proxy for institutional Bitcoin exposure on Wall Street, its risk posture remains polarizing.

Critics warn of overexposure and limited liquidity, while supporters view the firm as an early archetype for how public companies can integrate digital assets into their balance sheets at scale.

Strategy's public dashboard indicates the company has now purchased more than 13,000 BTC in July alone, suggesting that the current accumulation cycle is far from over, even as Bitcoin trades at all-time highs.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Image: Shutterstock

MSTR Logo
MSTRStrategy
$445.852.59%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
97.08
Growth
3.15
Quality
N/A
Value
3.20
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$120100.000.82%
STRD Logo
STRDStrategy
$94.44-0.59%
STRF Logo
STRFStrategy
$119.45-2.39%
STRK Logo
STRKStrategy
$118.61-3.18%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved