Faraday Future Intelligent Electric FFAI launched its "EAI + Crypto" Dual-Flywheel & Dual-Bridge Strategy at Pebble Beach on August 16, positioning itself at the intersection of AI mobility and Web3.

The company framed this initiative as a way to merge Embodied AI (EAI) with the rapid growth of the crypto asset economy, creating a circular growth system between Web2 and Web3.

As part of the strategy, Faraday Future introduced the C10 Index, a market-cap-weighted basket of the world's top 10 crypto assets (excluding stablecoins), and the FFAI C10 Treasury, targeting $500 million to $1 billion in crypto purchases, starting with an initial $30 million.

Also Read: Faraday Future Stock Down As New Strategy, Premium Market Push, Year-End EV Rollout Near

Managed under a separate subsidiary, the treasury will allocate assets using an 80% passive, 20% active strategy to deliver 3%–5% staking yields to fund innovation, stock buybacks, and balance sheet strength.

The company also plans to launch the EAI Vehicle Chain, which will enable tokenized vehicle sales, crypto-based deposits, and Web3-native user engagement.

Leaders, including California State Treasurer Fiona Ma, have highlighted the initiative as a potential driver of jobs, investment, and sustainable growth.

Faraday Future stock gained 14% year-to-date, driven by its million crypto treasury and its advancement of a tokenized vehicle platform despite ongoing production and financial challenges.

Price Action: FFAI shares climbed 0.90% to $2.800 in after-hours trading on Friday.

Read Next:

Photo by T. Schneider via Shutterstock