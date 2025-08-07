Hyatt Hotels Corporation H shares are trading higher on Thursday.

The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share of 68 cents, beating the analyst consensus estimate of 65 cents. Quarterly sales of $1.81 billion outpaced the Street view of $1.73 billion.

Comparable system-wide hotel revenue per available room, or RevPAR, increased 1.6%, compared to the second quarter of 2024.

Net rooms grew 11.8% year over year, or 6.5% when excluding acquisitions. Gross fees totaled $301 million, up 9.5% from the second quarter of 2024.

Adjusted EBITDA totaled $303 million in the second quarter, down 1.1% year over year but up 9.0% on a pro forma basis.

The pipeline of executed management and franchise contracts reached about 140,000 rooms, an 8% increase from the prior year.

Luxury chain scales drove RevPAR growth in the second quarter, while select service hotels in the United States saw RevPAR decline compared to the second quarter of 2024.

RevPAR growth was negatively impacted by 60 bps due to the timing of the Easter holiday in the second quarter, which fell in the first quarter last year.

“The Playa transactions, including the agreement to sell the entirety of Playa’s real estate portfolio, reinforce our commitment to our asset-light business model and solidifies our leadership in the fast-growing luxury all-inclusive segment,” said Mark S. Hoplamazian, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hyatt.

During the second quarter, the company opened 8,920 rooms, including approximately 2,600 rooms acquired through the Playa Hotels acquisition.

As of June 30, the company’s total debt stood at $6.0 billion, which includes the $1.7 billion delayed-draw term loan facility.

Its total liquidity was $2.4 billion, comprising $912 million of cash and equivalents, and short-term investments.

The company declared a cash dividend of 15 cents per share for the third quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on September 10.

Outlook

For fiscal year 2025, the company projects comparable system-wide hotel RevPAR growth of 1% to 3% versus fiscal 2024.

Net rooms growth excluding acquisitions is expected to range from 6% to 7% year-over-year.

The company forecasts net income between $135 million and $165 million for the year.

Adjusted EBITDA is projected between $1.085 billion and $1.130 billion, representing a 7% to 11% increase on a pro forma basis excluding assets sold in 2024.

Consolidated net rooms growth is expected in the range of 6.7% to 7.7%.

Price Action: H shares are trading higher by 2.65% to $139.66 at last check Thursday.

Photo via Shutterstock