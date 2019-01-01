QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 9:19AM
Benzinga - Apr 12, 2021, 1:10PM
Benzinga - Mar 28, 2021, 5:49PM

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (ARCA: PEJ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF's (PEJ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ)?

A

The stock price for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (ARCA: PEJ) is $47.84 last updated Today at 8:59:43 PM.

Q

Does Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 28, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (ARCA:PEJ) reporting earnings?

A

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ) operate in?

A

Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.