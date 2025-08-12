Celanese, Archer Aviation And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 0.1% on Tuesday.

Shares of Celanese Corporation CE fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company reported second-quarter financial results and issued third-quarter adjusted EPS guidance below estimates.

Celanese said it sees third-quarter adjusted earnings of $1.10 to $1.40 per share, versus market estimates of $1.73 per share.

Celanese shares dipped 15.5% to $40.00 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc . BBAI declined 30.8% to $4.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates.

. declined 30.8% to $4.91 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected second-quarter financial results and cut its FY25 sales guidance below estimates. PubMatic, In c. PUBM shares fell 28.7% to $7.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 financial results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates.

c. shares fell 28.7% to $7.55 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 financial results and issued Q3 sales guidance below estimates. Fluence Energy, Inc . FLNC dipped 14.3% to $7.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results.

. dipped 14.3% to $7.83 in pre-market trading after the company reported mixed third-quarter financial results. Archer Aviation Inc . ACHR fell 9.9% to $8.60 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

. fell 9.9% to $8.60 in pre-market trading after the company posted a wider-than-expected quarterly loss. Microvast Holdings, In c. MVST fell 10.2% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly sales.

c. fell 10.2% to $2.72 in pre-market trading after posting downbeat quarterly sales. TAT Technologies Ltd. TATT dipped 7.6% to $34.25 in pre-market trading following weak quarterly sales.

