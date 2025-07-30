July 30, 2025 2:27 PM 1 min read

What's Going On With Meta Stock Wednesday?

Zinger Key Points

Meta Platforms Inc. META is in the spotlight ahead of second quarter earnings Wednesday. Here’s what you need to know.

What To Know: Analysts expect earnings of $5.86 per share and revenue of $44.58 billion. The company guided for revenue between $36.5 billion and $39 billion.

In the first quarter, Meta reported earnings of $6.83 per share, topping estimates of $5.28. Revenue came in at $42.31 billion, above the $41.39 billion consensus.

Meta has consistently beaten both earnings and revenue estimates in recent quarters.

Analyst Changes: Ahead of the earnings report, multiple analysts have issued price target adjustments.

  • Benchmark analyst Mark Zgutowicz maintained a Buy rating on Meta and raised the price target from $640 to $800.
  • Scotiabank analyst Nat Schindler maintained a Sector Perform rating on Meta and raised the price target from $525 to $675.
  • Bernstein analyst Mark Shmulik maintained an Outperform rating on Meta and raised the price target from $700 to $775.
  • Stifel analyst Mark Kelley maintained a Buy rating on Meta and raised the price target from $655 to $845.

The consensus price target for Meta is $759.95, with the lowest price target at $600 and the highest price target at $935.

META Price Action: At the time of publication, Meta stock is trading flat at $699.88, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

Image via Shutterstock

