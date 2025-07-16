ASML, J B Hunt Transport And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were slightly lower this morning, with the S&P 500 futures falling around 0.1% on Wednesday.
Shares of ASML Holding N.V. ASML fell sharply in pre-market trading after the company released second-quarter results.
During its second quarter results, ASML posted $8.9 billion in sales, ahead of consensus estimates at $8.7 billion, with a profit of $2.66 billion, against estimates at $2.37 billion.
The company warned investors that its growth outlook for 2026 is now under a cloud, citing rising macroeconomic uncertainties and escalating trade tensions.
During the company's second quarter results on Wednesday, ASML's CEO, Christophe Fouquet, said in a statement, "while we still prepare for growth in 2026, we cannot confirm it at this stage," citing growing uncertainties driven by macroeconomic and geopolitical developments.
ASML shares dipped 8.3% to $754.34 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.
- Destiny Tech100 Inc DXYZ tumbled 23.3% to $29.55 in pre-market trading.
- Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited KC shares dipped 5.8% to $14.22 in pre-market trading after jumping over 18% on Tuesday.
- Smart Digital Group Limited SDM fell 5.1% to $13.00 in pre-market trading after dipping over 8% on Tuesday.
- Pitanium Limited PTNM shares fell 4.8% to $13.30 in pre-market trading after jumping 47% on Tuesday.
- A2Z Cust2Mate Solutions Corp. AZ slipped 4.1% to $10.76 in pre-market trading.
- Baidu, Inc. BIDU fell 3.9% to $89.62 in pre-market trading after gaining over 8% on Tuesday.
- Candel Therapeutics, Inc. CADL declined 3.7% to $6.02 in pre-market trading.
- J B Hunt Transport Services Inc JBHT fell 1.2% to $147.20 in pre-market trading as the company posted downbeat earnings for the second quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday.
