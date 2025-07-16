Trump's Tariff Threat Casts Shadow Over ASML's 2026 Growth Plans, Despite Strong Q2, AI Momentum

Dutch semiconductor company, ASML Holding NV ASML, warned investors that its growth outlook for 2026 is now under a cloud, citing rising macroeconomic uncertainties and escalating trade tensions.

What Happened: During the company’s second quarter results on Wednesday, ASML’s CEO, Christophe Fouquet, said in a statement, “while we still prepare for growth in 2026, we cannot confirm it at this stage,” citing growing uncertainties driven by macroeconomic and geopolitical developments.

He adds that the fundamentals of AMSL’s key AI customers remain strong, but acknowledges the growing threat of tariffs.

“Tariffs on new systems and parts going into the U.S., as well as reciprocal measures from other countries, could impact our gross margin,” Fouquet says.

The company, nonetheless, witnessed strong bookings during the quarter, at $6.4 billion, compared to consensus estimates at $5.6 billion, according to a report by Bloomberg.

Its forecast for third quarter sales, however, estimated between $8.6 billion and $9.2 billion, fell short of analyst consensus estimates.

Why It Matters: While semiconductors were exempt from President Donald Trump’s “Liberation Day” tariffs, there is a lot of uncertainty surrounding chipmaking equipment.

During its second quarter results, ASML posted $8.9 billion in sales, ahead of consensus estimates at $8.7 billion, with a profit of $2.66 billion, against estimates at $2.37 billion.

Price Action: Shares of ASML were up 2.02% on Tuesday, trading at $823.02, but are now down 7.10% after hours, following its second quarter results.

