July 10, 2025 8:00 AM 2 min read

Methode Electronics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS miss.

Methode Electronics posted adjusted loss of 77 cents per share, missing market estimates of earnings of 4 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company' sales came in at $257.10 million versus estimates of $232.87 million.

Methode Electronics shares jumped 15.1% to $8.74 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

  • Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO shares tumbled 36.6% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Ultragenyx and Mereo BioPharma announced UX143 Phase 3 orbit study for osteogenesis imperfecta progressing to final analysis.
  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. RARE dipped 21.3% to $32.50 in pre-market trading. Ultragenyx and Mereo BioPharma announced UX143 Phase 3 orbit study for osteogenesis imperfecta progressing to final analysis.
  • Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF fell 11% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Wednesday.
  • Scage Future SCAG shares fell 10.5% to $5.89 in pre-market trading after gaining over 56% on Wednesday.
  • Altimmune, Inc. ALT dipped 8.4% to $4.34 in pre-market trading. Altimmune on Wednesday initiated RESTORE Phase 2 trial evaluating efficacy and safety of pemvidutide for alcohol-associated liver disease.
  • Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc. BMNR fell 7.7% to $61.60 in pre-market trading. BitMine Immersion Technologies shares dipped 40% on Wednesday after the company filed for a mixed shelf.
  • Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. HBNB dipped 5.3% to $3.42 in after-hours trading session.
  • Metsera, Inc. MTSR fell 4.3% to $33.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Wednesday.

Photo via Shutterstock

