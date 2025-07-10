Methode Electronics, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were lower this morning, with the Dow futures falling around 100 points on Thursday.

Shares of Methode Electronics, Inc. MEI fell sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company reported a fourth-quarter adjusted EPS miss.

Methode Electronics posted adjusted loss of 77 cents per share, missing market estimates of earnings of 4 cents per share, according to data from Benzinga Pro. The company' sales came in at $257.10 million versus estimates of $232.87 million.

Methode Electronics shares jumped 15.1% to $8.74 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Mereo BioPharma Group plc MREO shares tumbled 36.6% to $1.87 in pre-market trading. Ultragenyx and Mereo BioPharma announced UX143 Phase 3 orbit study for osteogenesis imperfecta progressing to final analysis.

Wolfspeed, Inc. WOLF fell 11% to $1.79 in pre-market trading after dipping 20% on Wednesday.

Scage Future SCAG shares fell 10.5% to $5.89 in pre-market trading after gaining over 56% on Wednesday.

Altimmune, In c. ALT dipped 8.4% to $4.34 in pre-market trading. Altimmune on Wednesday initiated RESTORE Phase 2 trial evaluating efficacy and safety of pemvidutide for alcohol-associated liver disease.

Bitmine Immersion Technologies, Inc . BMNR fell 7.7% to $61.60 in pre-market trading. BitMine Immersion Technologies shares dipped 40% on Wednesday after the company filed for a mixed shelf.

Hotel101 Global Holdings Corp. HBNB dipped 5.3% to $3.42 in after-hours trading session.

dipped 5.3% to $3.42 in after-hours trading session. Metsera, Inc. MTSR fell 4.3% to $33.80 in pre-market trading after gaining 17% on Wednesday.

