Why Greenbrier Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter.
The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, beating market estimates of 98 cents per share.
Greenbrier shares jumped 13.1% to $53.14 in the pre-market trading session.
Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.
Gainers
- CID HoldCo, Inc. DAIC surged 215.1% to $14.53 in pre-market trading after falling 10% on Tuesday.
- Namib Minerals NAMM gained 151.6% to $17.31 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Tuesday.
- Scage Future American Depositary Shares SCAG climbed 67.8% to $6.93 in pre-market trading after dipping 54% on Tuesday.
- Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. GRYP rose 59.7% to $1.44 in pre-market trading following news that the company filed an amended registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its pending merger with Bitcoin BTC/USD mining firm American Bitcoin Corp.
- Blue Gold Limited BGL gained 37.6% to $99.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 74% on Tuesday.
- Perfect Moment Ltd. PMNT gained 36.6% to $0.3220 in pre-market trading after dipping over 14% on Tuesday.
- The Generation Essentials Group TGE jumped 25.2% to $9.54 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Tuesday.
- Powell Max Limited PMAX surged 20.8% to $0.5557 in pre-market trading after gaining 21% on Tuesday.
- Verint Systems Inc. VRNT gained 11.7% to $20.80 in pre-market trading after falling over 5% on Tuesday.
Losers
- BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. BGLC shares tumbled 38.3% to $6.87 in pre-market trading after jumping 255% on Tuesday.
- Centene Corporation CNC fell 27.7% to $40.94 in pre-market trading after the health care company withdrew its guidance for 2025.
- Mustang Bio, Inc. MBIO dipped 25.4% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after jumping 115% on Tuesday.
- RedCloud Holdings plc RCT dipped 23.5% to $3.28 in pre-market trading after gaining 43% on Tuesday.
- Argo Blockchain plc ARBK declined 22.8% to $0.2836 in pre-market trading after gaining around 97% on Tuesday.
- NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP declined 18.2% to $2.34 in pre-market trading. NLS Pharmaceutics recently announced it completed its second and final equity financing round consisting of preferred shares and warrants worth $3 million in total.
- DEFSEC Technologies Inc. DFSC fell 17% to $9.48 in pre-market trading.
- Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM fell 15.5% to $0.9054 in pre-market trading.
- Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR shares fell 8.3% to $18.75 in pre-market trading after dipping 5% on Tuesday.
- Mesoblast Limited MESO fell 7.4% to $11.22 in pre-market trading. Mesoblast shares gained 11% on Tuesday after the company announced it is targeting an accelerated FDA approval for its heart failure drug Revascor.
