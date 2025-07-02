Why Greenbrier Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, beating market estimates of 98 cents per share.

Greenbrier shares jumped 13.1% to $53.14 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

C ID HoldCo, Inc . DAIC surged 215.1% to $14.53 in pre-market trading after falling 10% on Tuesday.

. surged 215.1% to $14.53 in pre-market trading after falling 10% on Tuesday. Namib Mineral s NAMM gained 151.6% to $17.31 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Tuesday.

s gained 151.6% to $17.31 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Tuesday. Scage Future American Depositary Shares SCAG climbed 67.8% to $6.93 in pre-market trading after dipping 54% on Tuesday.

climbed 67.8% to $6.93 in pre-market trading after dipping 54% on Tuesday. Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc . GRYP rose 59.7% to $1.44 in pre-market trading following news that the company filed an amended registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its pending merger with Bitcoin BTC/USD mining firm American Bitcoin Corp.

. rose 59.7% to $1.44 in pre-market trading following news that the company filed an amended registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its pending merger with mining firm American Bitcoin Corp. Blue Gold Limited BGL gained 37.6% to $99.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 74% on Tuesday.

gained 37.6% to $99.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 74% on Tuesday. Perfect Moment Ltd . PMNT gained 36.6% to $0.3220 in pre-market trading after dipping over 14% on Tuesday.

. gained 36.6% to $0.3220 in pre-market trading after dipping over 14% on Tuesday. The Generation Essentials Grou p TGE jumped 25.2% to $9.54 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Tuesday.

p jumped 25.2% to $9.54 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Tuesday. Powell Max Limited PMAX surged 20.8% to $0.5557 in pre-market trading after gaining 21% on Tuesday.

surged 20.8% to $0.5557 in pre-market trading after gaining 21% on Tuesday. Verint Systems Inc. VRNT gained 11.7% to $20.80 in pre-market trading after falling over 5% on Tuesday.

Losers

BioNexus Gene Lab Corp . BGLC shares tumbled 38.3% to $6.87 in pre-market trading after jumping 255% on Tuesday.

. shares tumbled 38.3% to $6.87 in pre-market trading after jumping 255% on Tuesday. Centene Corporation CNC fell 27.7% to $40.94 in pre-market trading after the health care company withdrew its guidance for 2025.

fell 27.7% to $40.94 in pre-market trading after the health care company withdrew its guidance for 2025. Mustang Bio, Inc . MBIO dipped 25.4% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after jumping 115% on Tuesday.

. dipped 25.4% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after jumping 115% on Tuesday. RedCloud Holdings plc RCT dipped 23.5% to $3.28 in pre-market trading after gaining 43% on Tuesday.

dipped 23.5% to $3.28 in pre-market trading after gaining 43% on Tuesday. Argo Blockchain plc ARBK declined 22.8% to $0.2836 in pre-market trading after gaining around 97% on Tuesday.

declined 22.8% to $0.2836 in pre-market trading after gaining around 97% on Tuesday. NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP declined 18.2% to $2.34 in pre-market trading. NLS Pharmaceutics recently announced it completed its second and final equity financing round consisting of preferred shares and warrants worth $3 million in total.

declined 18.2% to $2.34 in pre-market trading. NLS Pharmaceutics recently announced it completed its second and final equity financing round consisting of preferred shares and warrants worth $3 million in total. DEFSEC Technologies In c. DFSC fell 17% to $9.48 in pre-market trading.

c. fell 17% to $9.48 in pre-market trading. Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM fell 15.5% to $0.9054 in pre-market trading.

fell 15.5% to $0.9054 in pre-market trading. Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR shares fell 8.3% to $18.75 in pre-market trading after dipping 5% on Tuesday.

shares fell 8.3% to $18.75 in pre-market trading after dipping 5% on Tuesday. Mesoblast Limited MESO fell 7.4% to $11.22 in pre-market trading. Mesoblast shares gained 11% on Tuesday after the company announced it is targeting an accelerated FDA approval for its heart failure drug Revascor.

