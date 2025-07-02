July 2, 2025 5:55 AM 3 min read

Why Greenbrier Shares Are Trading Higher By Over 13%; Here Are 20 Stocks Moving Premarket

by Avi Kapoor Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow

Shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE: GBX) rose sharply in today's pre-market trading after the company posted stronger-than-expected results for the third quarter.

The company posted quarterly earnings of $1.86 per share, beating market estimates of 98 cents per share.

Greenbrier shares jumped 13.1% to $53.14 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving in pre-market trading.

Gainers

  • CID HoldCo, Inc. DAIC surged 215.1% to $14.53 in pre-market trading after falling 10% on Tuesday.
  • Namib Minerals NAMM gained 151.6% to $17.31 in pre-market trading after declining 9% on Tuesday.
  • Scage Future American Depositary Shares SCAG climbed 67.8% to $6.93 in pre-market trading after dipping 54% on Tuesday.
  • Gryphon Digital Mining, Inc. GRYP rose 59.7% to $1.44 in pre-market trading following news that the company filed an amended registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission for its pending merger with Bitcoin BTC/USD mining firm American Bitcoin Corp.
  • Blue Gold Limited BGL gained 37.6% to $99.00 in pre-market trading after jumping 74% on Tuesday.
  • Perfect Moment Ltd. PMNT gained 36.6% to $0.3220 in pre-market trading after dipping over 14% on Tuesday.
  • The Generation Essentials Group TGE jumped 25.2% to $9.54 in pre-market trading after falling 5% on Tuesday.
  • Powell Max Limited PMAX surged 20.8% to $0.5557 in pre-market trading after gaining 21% on Tuesday.
  • Verint Systems Inc. VRNT gained 11.7% to $20.80 in pre-market trading after falling over 5% on Tuesday.

Losers

  • BioNexus Gene Lab Corp. BGLC shares tumbled 38.3% to $6.87 in pre-market trading after jumping 255% on Tuesday.
  • Centene Corporation CNC fell 27.7% to $40.94 in pre-market trading after the health care company withdrew its guidance for 2025.
  • Mustang Bio, Inc. MBIO dipped 25.4% to $1.53 in pre-market trading after jumping 115% on Tuesday.
  • RedCloud Holdings plc RCT dipped 23.5% to $3.28 in pre-market trading after gaining 43% on Tuesday.
  • Argo Blockchain plc ARBK declined 22.8% to $0.2836 in pre-market trading after gaining around 97% on Tuesday.
  • NLS Pharmaceutics AG NLSP declined 18.2% to $2.34 in pre-market trading. NLS Pharmaceutics recently announced it completed its second and final equity financing round consisting of preferred shares and warrants worth $3 million in total.
  • DEFSEC Technologies Inc. DFSC fell 17% to $9.48 in pre-market trading.
  • Electra Battery Materials Corporation ELBM fell 15.5% to $0.9054 in pre-market trading.
  • Oscar Health, Inc. OSCR shares fell 8.3% to $18.75 in pre-market trading after dipping 5% on Tuesday.
  • Mesoblast Limited MESO fell 7.4% to $11.22 in pre-market trading. Mesoblast shares gained 11% on Tuesday after the company announced it is targeting an accelerated FDA approval for its heart failure drug Revascor.

Now Read This:

Photo via Shutterstock

Loading...
Loading...
BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$107680.201.86%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
95.92
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
ARBK Logo
ARBKArgo Blockchain PLC
$0.2750-25.3%
BGL Logo
BGLBlue Gold Ltd
$95.0032.0%
BGLC Logo
BGLCBioNexus Gene Lab Corp
$6.42-42.4%
CNC Logo
CNCCentene Corp
$41.60-26.6%
DAIC Logo
DAICCID Holdco Inc
$14.74219.7%
DFSC Logo
DFSCDEFSEC Technologies Inc. - common stock, no R/S concurrent with offering
$9.61-15.8%
ELBM Logo
ELBMElectra Battery Materials Corp
$0.9054-15.4%
GRYP Logo
GRYPGryphon Digital Mining Inc
$1.4257.6%
MBIO Logo
MBIOMustang Bio Inc
$1.53-25.4%
MESO Logo
MESOMesoblast Ltd
$11.37-6.19%
NAMM Logo
NAMMNamib Minerals
$14.69113.5%
NLSP Logo
NLSPNLS Pharmaceutics Ltd
$2.36-17.5%
OSCR Logo
OSCROscar Health Inc
$18.99-7.14%
PMAX Logo
PMAXPowell Max Ltd
$0.566023.0%
PMNT Logo
PMNTPerfect Moment Ltd
$0.332343.5%
RCT Logo
RCTRedCloud Holdings PLC
$3.29-23.3%
SCAG Logo
SCAGScage Future
$8.31101.2%
TGE Logo
TGEThe Generation Essentials Group
$8.219.47%
VRNT Logo
VRNTVerint Systems Inc
$20.9412.6%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved