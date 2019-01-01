QQQ
Benzinga - Sep 15, 2021, 12:07PM

Analyst Ratings

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (ARCA: VDC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF's (VDC) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF.

Q

What is the target price for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF

Q

Current Stock Price for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC)?

A

The stock price for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (ARCA: VDC) is $192.44 last updated Today at 2:48:44 PM.

Q

Does Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.82 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 24, 2018.

Q

When is Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (ARCA:VDC) reporting earnings?

A

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF.

Q

What sector and industry does Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (VDC) operate in?

A

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the ARCA.