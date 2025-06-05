PVH Cuts Earnings Outlook, Joins ChargePoint, BitFuFu And Other Big Stocks Moving Lower In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

U.S. stock futures were flat this morning, with the Dow futures gaining around 0.1% on Thursday.

Shares of PVH Corp. PVH fell sharply in today's pre-market trading following first-quarter results.

PVH posted upbeat earnings for the first quarter, but cut its fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance from a range of $12.40 to $12.75 to a new range of $10.75 to $11, versus the $12.52 analyst estimate.

PVH shares dipped 8.1% to $74.17 in the pre-market trading session.

Here are some other stocks moving lower in pre-market trading.

Mullen Automotive, Inc . MULN fell 21.6% to $12.60 in pre-market trading. Mullen Automotive shares jumped 199% on Wednesday after the company announced it entered into securities purchase agreements following its 1-for-100 reverse stock split.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc . CHPT shares tumbled 14% to $0.7620 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected first-quarter sales results and issued second-quarter sales guidance below estimates.

BitFuFu Inc. FUFU dipped 12.8% to $3.1800 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly results.

Chagee Holdings Limited CHA fell 8.1% to $32.25 in today's pre-market trading after jumping 15% on Wednesday.

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc . LTH declined 5% to $28.38 in pre-market trading as the company announced the commencement of secondary offering of 20,000,000 shares of common stock.

TELUS International (Cda) Inc. TIXT declined 3.6% to $2.95 in pre-market trading.

declined 3.6% to $2.95 in pre-market trading. Chewy, Inc. CHWY slipped 2.5% to $46.09 in pre-market trading.

