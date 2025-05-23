May 23, 2025 1:31 PM 2 min read

Dollar General Set For Q1: Analyst Sees Trade-In Momentum, Margin Recovery, Strong Price Gaps Over Rivals

by Nabaparna Bhattacharya Benzinga Editor
Follow
Zinger Key Points

BofA Securities analyst Robert F. Ohmes reiterated the Buy rating on Dollar General Corp DG, raising the price forecast from $100 to $115.

On June 3, the company plans to release its financial results for the fiscal 2025 first quarter, which ended May 2.

Ohmes projects Dollar General will report first-quarter adjusted EPS of $1.40, with comparable sales rising 1%.

The analyst points out that real-time sales data showed an acceleration in the quarter, contrasting with the flat trends implied by current estimates and suggesting potential upside for Q1.

Also Read: Dollar General’s Strategy To Tackle Debt And Shrink Could Drive Margin Expansion, Analyst Says

That said, Ohmes anticipates profit gains from reduced shrink will likely be offset in the near term by pressures tied to store remodel activity and labor costs, particularly as many stores still relied on self-checkouts last year and approximately $20 million in expenses related to store closures.

However, Ohmes sees margin performance improving progressively over the year.

Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does
Earn 7.2% — No Matter What the Fed Does

Markets expect rate cuts — but your earnings don’t have to suffer. Lock in 7.2% until 2028 from ten individual bonds.

In addition, the analyst sees growing benefits from trade-in programs that will help support comparable sales and cushion fluctuations in spending among core customers.

While Dollar General management acknowledged that trade-in adoption was limited through the end of the third quarter and only began to scale more meaningfully in the fourth, Ohmes sees the trend gaining traction.

Although some may point to stronger comp performance from Walmart as a concern, Dollar General's significant price gaps over competitors, momentum in digital expansion, including first-party offerings and partnerships such as DoorDash, Inc. DASH, as well as ongoing store closures at rivals such as Family Dollar, CVS Health and Walgreens Boots Alliance could serve as supportive tailwinds, the analyst writes.

DG Price Action: Dollar General shares are trading higher by 1.25% to $101.90 at publication on Friday.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: Shutterstock

DASH Logo
DASHDoorDash Inc
$206.062.58%

Stock Score Locked: Want to See it?

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Reveal Full Score
Edge Rankings
Momentum
94.26
Growth
97.87
Quality
Not Available
Value
5.60
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
DG Logo
DGDollar General Corp
$101.791.14%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

date
ticker
name
Price Target
Upside/Downside
Recommendation
Firm
Click to see more Analyst Ratings updates
Posted In:
EquitiesNewsTop StoriesMarketsAnalyst RatingsMoversTrading IdeasGeneralBofA SecuritiesBriefsdiscount storesExpert IdeasRobert F. OhmesStories That Matter
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved