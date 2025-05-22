May 22, 2025 9:07 AM 2 min read

Bitcoin Mining Stocks MARA Holdings, Riot, CleanSpark Surge As Bitcoin Climbs To New Highs: What's Going On?

by Adam Eckert Benzinga Staff Writer
Follow
Zinger Key Points

Bitcoin BTC/USD mining stocks MARA Holdings Inc MARARiot Platforms Inc RIOT and CleanSpark Inc CLSK are trading higher Thursday as bitcoin climbs to new all-time highs.

What To Know: Bitcoin surged to new all-time highs on Wednesday and continued to move higher Thursday morning, last up about 4.25% over a 24-hour period, hovering around $111,235, according to Benzinga Pro.

Bitcoin has seen strong momentum in May as inflows into ETFs tracking bitcoin continue to rise. According to on-chain market analysis firm Santiment, there has been a net inflow of $6.63 billion across bitcoin ETFs over the past five weeks.

Bitcoin may be benefiting from a combination of factors, including a recent surge in risk assets as broader markets bounce back from lows reached in April. Traders on Wednesday also appeared to react to a new budget bill that could worsen the U.S. deficit, which may be helping boost alternative assets like bitcoin.

Check This Out: Bitcoin Shatters $110,000, XRP, Dogecoin, Ethereum Surge: ‘Bulls Emerge Victorious,’ Trader Concludes

Coinbase was officially added to the S&P 500 this month, which some have called a watershed moment for the crypto industry. Coinbase’s CEO suggested that the addition shows “crypto is here to stay” and reflects increasing mainstream adoption. Several public companies have adopted bitcoin treasury strategies and the amount of bitcoin held by public companies has grown 31% since the start of the year, according to CNBC.

Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle
Trade Bitcoin, Ethereum, and More Instantly — No Wallets, No Hassle

Speculate on price movements, claim up to $200 in bonuses, and start with risk-free paper trading with crypto futures on Plus500.

Disclosure: 82% of retail CFD accounts lose money

Some of the most popular bitcoin mining companies reported financial results this month, showing gains in bitcoin production.

MARA Holdings said earlier this month that its bitcoin holdings were up 174% on a year-over-year basis. Riot said it produced 1,530 bitcoin in the first quarter, up from 1,364 in the first quarter of 2024. CleanSpark said it mined 1,957 bitcoin in the first quarter and ended the period with $979.6 million in total bitcoin holdings.

Bitcoin miners stand to benefit from a rise in the price of bitcoin as mining becomes more profitable with price increases. Historically, bitcoin mining stocks have shown a strong correlation to the underlying price of bitcoin.

MARA, RIOT, CLSK Price Action: At publication time, MARA Holdings was up 5.0% at $16.64, Riot was up 3.51% at $9.15 and CleanSpark was up 6.53% at $10.77, according to Benzinga Pro.

Loading...
Loading...

Read Next:

Photo: creativeneko/Shutterstock.

BTC/USD Logo
$BTCBitcoin
$111271.181.44%

Stock Score Locked: Edge Members Only

Benzinga Rankings give you vital metrics on any stock – anytime.

Unlock Rankings
Edge Rankings
Momentum
-
Price Trend
Short
Medium
Long
Overview
CLSK Logo
CLSKCleanspark Inc
$10.796.73%
MARA Logo
MARAMARA Holdings Inc
$16.645.05%
RIOT Logo
RIOTRiot Platforms Inc
$9.173.73%
Market News and Data brought to you by Benzinga APIs

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

Posted In:
CryptocurrencyNewsMoverswhy it's moving
Comments

Connect With Us

instagramlinkedinyoutube

About Benzinga

Market Resources

Trading Tools & Education

Ring the Bell

© 2025 Benzinga | All Rights Reserved