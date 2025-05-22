If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin When Dave Ramsey Called Fans Of The Crypto 'Stupid,' Here's How Much You'd Have Today

Personal-finance guru Dave Ramsey dismissed Bitcoin BTC/USD investors as “stupid,” adding, “you're gonna lose your money” during a February 2014 radio show, when the cryptocurrency closed at $549.26 per coin.

Eleven years later, Bitcoin set a fresh record above $111,000 on Thursday, May 22, 2025, after U.S. regulatory gains and heavy exchange-traded-fund inflows lifted demand.

What Happened: Bitcoin's overnight break of the psychologically important $110,000 level pushed the token to as high as $111,861 before noon in New York, eclipsing the $109,241 mark set on Donald Trump's inauguration day.

Real-time data show 24-hour trading volume swelling more than 75 percent to roughly $92 billion, signaling surging speculative interest. The milestone was a catalyst that vaulted pseudonymous Bitcoin creator Satoshi Nakamoto past Nvidia NVDA chief Jensen Huang on the Bloomberg billionaire index.

The Math: A listener ignoring Ramsey's warning and plowing $1,000 into Bitcoin at the Feb. 28, 2014, close would have bought 1.82 BTC.

At today's intraday high of $111,000, that stake is worth about $202,000 — a 20,100% gain and a 202-fold return on capital.

For the sake of comparison, the price of Gold Futures on Feb. 28, 2014, according to Yahoo Finance data, was $1,331.60 per ounce. Fast-forward to May 22, and Gold Futures are valued at $3,329.10 at the time of writing. That amounts to an increase of 150% over time.

Price Action: At the time of writing, BTC was exchanging hands at $110,664.40. up 0.97% in the last 24 hours, according to data from Benzinga Pro.

