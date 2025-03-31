AMD Powers Oracle Cloud With New Epyc Chips Promising Major Boost In Performance

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc AMD announced on Monday that fifth-generation AMD EPYC processors power the Oracle Corp ORCL Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) Compute E6 Standard shapes.

The fifth generation AMD EPYC processors, the world’s best server CPUs for enterprise, AI, and cloud, enable OCI Compute E6 shapes to deliver up to a 2 times increase in cost to performance, compared to the previous E5 instance generation based on testing by OCI.

The new OCI Compute E6 shapes build on the success of the previous E5 generation to deliver leadership performance and cost efficiency for general-purpose and compute-intensive workloads.

Also Read: AMD Closing Competitive GPU Gap With Nvidia, Gains Market Share From Intel In Client And Server Markets: Analyst

AMD senior vice president and general manager Dan McNamara noted the combination of OCI’s flexible infrastructure and the performance of fifth Gen AMD EPYC processors helps customers accelerate their most demanding workloads while optimizing their cloud infrastructure.

OCI Compute E6 Standard bare metal instances and virtual machines are available in regions, including the US East (Ashburn), US West (Phoenix), US Midwest (Chicago), Germany Central (Frankfurt), and UK South (London). A rollout is planned for additional regions in the coming months.

AMD stock plunged 45% in the last 12 months.

In March, Jefferies analyst Blayne Curtis downgraded the stock to Hold from Buy and lowered its price target from $135 to $120. Curtis identified the increasing rivalry from Intel Corp INTC. A Jefferies benchmarking study showed AMD’s graphics processing units being significantly outpaced by those of Nvidia Corp NVDA

in various open-source models.

AMD is under pressure as the US tightens export controls on Chinese firms. The Commerce Department blacklisted over 50 Chinese entities, limiting their access to advanced semiconductors from AMD, affecting its China revenue.

Price Action: AMD stock is down 1.37% at $101.81 at last check Monday.

Also Read:

Photo Via AMD