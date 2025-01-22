What's Going On With Tempus AI Shares Wednesday?

Tempus AI Inc TEM shares are trading higher Wednesday. The stock appears to be moving on continued momentum from Tuesday’s session. Here’s a look at what you need to know.

What To Know: Tempus AI shares surged more than 35% on Tuesday after former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi disclosed in a new filing that she purchased 50 call options in Tempus AI on Jan. 14. The calls have a strike price of $20 and don’t expire until Jan. 16, 2026.

Tempus AI also announced the launch of its AI-enabled personal health concierge app Olivia on Tuesday. The app allows patients to track their health-related data in one central location and leverages advanced AI to provide actionable insights.

"At Tempus, our goal has always been to improve patient outcomes by harnessing the power of data and AI. Now, as AI becomes increasingly integrated into healthcare, tools like Olivia will be essential in helping patients understand and navigate their care," said Eric Lefkofsky, founder and CEO of Tempus.

"This app goes beyond organizing information; it's a proactive partner empowering patients to steer their health with confidence and clarity."

Tempus AI is a technology company that aims to advance precision medicine by applying AI to healthcare. It’s possible that the stock is getting an additional boost Wednesday from AI optimism after U.S. President Donald Trump announced a $500 billion AI infrastructure investment called Project Stargate.

Trump on Tuesday said OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle are planning a joint venture to build out data centers. Project Stargate and its backers have committed $100 billion for immediate investment, with up to $400 billion in additional investments expected to take place over the next four years.

TEM Price Action: Tempus AI shares closed Tuesday up approximately 35%. The stock was up another 4.1% Wednesday morning, trading at $49.68 at the time of publication, according to Benzinga Pro.

Read Next:

Photo: courtesy of Tempus AI.